Anand Mahindra’s concern sparks debate on technology vs human connection in VR age

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group and a prominent Indian billionaire businessman, has sparked discussions with his perspective on a viral video depicting an unusual scene: a person riding through a mall on a scooter-like device while wearing Apple's state-of-the-art VR headset, the Vision Pro. The video, originally posted by Robert Pointer and filmed in the US, has captured considerable online attention, prompting conversations about the convergence of advanced technology and human interaction.

In the video, an individual is seen moving through the mall corridors on a scooter, completely immersed in the virtual reality experience offered by the VR headset. Interestingly, the person pauses to make purchases, seemingly unaware of their surroundings. Furthermore, smartphones are visibly integrated into the scooter, adding to the intrigue.

Anand Mahindra's remark on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested concern about the potential consequences of being heavily immersed in technology. By stating, ‘Fully plugged in, yet totally disconnected,’ Mahindra highlights the paradoxical nature of such technological immersion. While the person may be physically present in the mall, their attention and focus seem disconnected from their immediate surroundings, possibly engrossed in the virtual or digital world facilitated by the headset. Mahindra's concern about the future stems from the possibility that such disconnection from reality may become more prevalent, potentially leading to social and psychological consequences.

The video's circulation has sparked discussions about the balance between technological advancement and human interaction. While virtual reality offers new forms of entertainment and immersive experiences, it also raises important concerns about the potential effects of relying too heavily on technology in our daily lives.

The video has garnered mixed reactions from users. Some commended the advancement in technology, while others criticised how it hinders a person's perception of reality.

Social media reactions

One X user, @Drmafuzur, complimented Anand Mahindra for his tweet stating, "Well said. Miss the old days of childhood when we were so connected from morning till the night. Nostalgia!!" highlighting how in the old days people were more connected with reality compared to modern times.

Another user, Ashish Sharma (@ashisharma_21) expressed excitement about the inevitable evolution of virtual reality technology, foreseeing a future where devices become progressively smaller until virtual reality seamlessly integrates into daily life. This optimistic anticipation reflects a belief in VR's transformative potential, suggesting a shift towards a more immersive and interconnected human experience.

It is not. The device is going to get smaller with time until the virtual reality "naturally" blends with our every day life



@thekhelindia expressed concern about the future, stating, "Exactly sir, This feels so weird. The future will have less human connection and more connection to machines." This sentiment reflects apprehension about the potential implications of advancing technology, highlighting worries about decreased human interaction and increased reliance on machines. It underscores the user's unease regarding the direction in which society may be heading, emphasising the importance of maintaining human connections amidst technological progress.

Exactly sir, This feels so weird



Another user, Ram Kumar (@ramK_rk) also highlighted the dystopian nature of this situation, tweeting, "It's like being wired to the world yet feeling detached from reality. If this is the path ahead, it's a dystopian dream".