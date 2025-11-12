Apple’s latest accessory is a shoulder bag for iPhone, and costs a whopping ₹26,000

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has unveiled its latest and perhaps most unconventional accessory yet — the iPhone Pocket, a fabric-based holder that allows users to wear their iPhones like a purse. Priced at $229.95 (around ₹26,000), the limited-edition accessory is available in select markets including the UK, US, France, and Japan, but India has been left off the list for now.
The iPhone Pocket is part of Apple’s growing collection of lifestyle-inspired tech accessories. The product has been designed to hang from the shoulder like a small bag and comes in several bright colours. A smaller version, which can be strapped around the arm, is also being released at $149.95, offering a slightly more affordable option for those looking for practicality over statement style.
Apple stated that the design was inspired by a piece of cloth, aiming to create a minimal, fabric-like “pocket” that offers both utility and aesthetic appeal. The company described it as an additional pouch for carrying the iPhone and a few essentials, bridging the gap between technology and fashion.
The move surprised many industry watchers who were expecting new hardware such as an updated HomePod Mini or Apple TV 4K. Instead, Apple opted to expand its accessory line — a decision that has already sparked debate among tech enthusiasts and social media users.
Critics have compared the product to a “cut-up sock”, questioning its value and pointing out the company’s history of premium-priced accessories. Many recalled the Apple Polishing Cloth, launched in 2021, which sold for ₹1,780 and was widely mocked for being a simple microfibre cleaning cloth carrying the Apple logo.
Despite the online criticism, Apple’s accessories have historically attracted strong demand, with the brand’s loyal customer base often willing to pay a premium for exclusive and limited-edition products.