AppsFlyer, Google unveil App Marketing Report at India Mobile Leadership Summit

As India’s app ecosystem matures, marketers are being forced to rethink long-held assumptions around growth, scale, and performance. These shifts were at the heart of discussions at the India Mobile Leadership Summit, an exclusive strategic gathering hosted by AppsFlyer in partnership with Google on December 10.

The invite-only summit brought together C-suite executives and senior leaders across mobile, digital, marketing, product, and growth from leading Indian brands for an evening of insight-driven conversations and peer learning. The focus was clear: understanding how India’s app economy is transitioning from volume-led expansion to a phase where efficiency, retention, and return on investment matter more than ever.

A Joint Platform for Industry Insight

The collaboration between AppsFlyer and Google framed the summit’s core objective. While Google offered platform-level perspectives on discovery, engagement, and intent, AppsFlyer anchored the conversation around measurement, lifecycle performance, and data integrity. Senior leaders from both organisations, including Sanjay Trisal, General Manager, India at AppsFlyer; Aman Grover, Director, App Developer Sales, RoAPAC at Google; Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions and Insights at Google, shared how marketers can adapt to a market that is no longer driven by installs alone.

The Report Behind the Conversation

A key moment during the summit was the unveiling of the State of App Marketing in India 2025 Edition, a joint report by AppsFlyer and Google that provides a broader view of how India’s app economy is evolving. Rather than focusing solely on top-funnel growth, the report examines lifecycle trends such as engagement depth, platform-specific performance, monetisation quality, and the growing pressure on acquisition efficiency. It also highlights how different verticals, including finance, gaming, and shopping, are being affected unevenly by these shifts, reinforcing the need for more nuanced strategies.

From Signals to Strategy

The summit featured two moderated panel discussions designed to translate these insights into practical perspective. The leadership panel, moderated by Delshad Irani, Senior Editor at CNBCTV18 StoryBoard18, focused on the key signals emerging from the report and what they indicate about the future of app marketing in India. Speakers discussed how fragmented data and measurement challenges and increasing platform divergence are forcing marketers to rethink how success is defined.

How Brands are Responding

This was followed by an industry panel that brought operator-level realities into focus. Marketing leaders including Ojasvi Singhal, SVP Marketing at Axis Bank; Abhinav Narula, VP Marketing at MakeMyTrip; Ashish Agarwal, CMO at TrueBalance; and Avi Kumar, CMO at Ferns N Petals shared how efficiency-led thinking is shaping decisions inside their organisations, from improving user journeys and reducing funnel leakage to prioritising high-value cohorts over broad reach. Across both sessions, a consistent message emerged: growth without clarity on user value is increasingly unsustainable. As India’s app market matures, marketers must rely less on scale as a proxy for success and more on clean data, connected journeys, and long-term engagement.

By combining report-driven context with real-world brand perspectives, the India Mobile Leadership Summit positioned itself as a forward-looking forum aimed at helping brands navigate the next phase of India’s app economy, one defined by discipline, clarity, and sustainable performance.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 4:08 PM