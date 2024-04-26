BAJAJ launches new range of fans and air coolers

BAJAJ has launched its latest range of Fans and Air Coolers. Consumer research on the Fans category unearthed several critical consumer needs, including motor longevity, high power consumption, and limited design options that match their home interiors. Responding to these insights, BAJAJ has launched new models with BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) and the Arioso BLDC Plus with the Super5Tuff (TM) Technology.

BAJAJ’s research in the Air Coolers category revealed significant concerns regarding pump and motor failures. In response, BAJAJ has made investments in research and development, introducing two technologies: the BAJAJ DuraTuff (TM) Pro Motor and BAJAJ DuraMarine (TM) Pro Pump. The entire product is backed by a comprehensive 3 years’ warranty. The DuraTuff (TM) Pro Motor boasts SurgeProtekt (TM) Technology, Thermatuff (TM) Technology, Corrosafe Lacquer, and SelfGuard (TM) capacitor, making it exceptionally robust and durable. Meanwhile, the DuraMarine (TM) Pro Pump features high-grade insulation for enhanced protection from moisture, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.