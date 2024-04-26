            

      BAJAJ launches new range of fans and air coolers

      BAJAJ has launched new models with BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) and the Arioso BLDC Plus with the Super5Tuff (TM) Technology.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 26, 2024 3:16 PM
      BAJAJ has made investments in research and development, introducing two technologies: the BAJAJ DuraTuff (TM) Pro Motor and BAJAJ DuraMarine (TM) Pro Pump. (Image via Bajaj Electricals website)

      BAJAJ has launched its latest range of Fans and Air Coolers. Consumer research on the Fans category unearthed several critical consumer needs, including motor longevity, high power consumption, and limited design options that match their home interiors. Responding to these insights, BAJAJ has launched new models with BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) and the Arioso BLDC Plus with the Super5Tuff (TM) Technology.

      BAJAJ’s research in the Air Coolers category revealed significant concerns regarding pump and motor failures. In response, BAJAJ has made investments in research and development, introducing two technologies: the BAJAJ DuraTuff (TM) Pro Motor and BAJAJ DuraMarine (TM) Pro Pump. The entire product is backed by a comprehensive 3 years’ warranty. The DuraTuff (TM) Pro Motor boasts SurgeProtekt (TM) Technology, Thermatuff (TM) Technology, Corrosafe Lacquer, and SelfGuard (TM) capacitor, making it exceptionally robust and durable. Meanwhile, the DuraMarine (TM) Pro Pump features high-grade insulation for enhanced protection from moisture, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.

      Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief Operating Officer says, "Consumer Products at Bajaj Electricals Limited, expressed, "India braces for an intense summer ahead, anticipating an increase in scorching heat wave days. As consumers seek respite, the demand for cooling appliances such as fans and air coolers is on the rise. Our aim is clear: to fulfill these needs with durable products boasting modern designs and dependable performance precisely when they're needed. We are consistently refining our product lineup to provide solutions tailored to address specific requirements within each category. BAJAJ holds a prominent position in both the fans and air coolers segments, and we are elevating our commitment to durability by introducing premium offerings featuring cutting-edge trademarked Technology. "


      First Published on Apr 26, 2024 3:16 PM

