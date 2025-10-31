Balenciaga’s ₹84,000 ‘destroyed’ jacket sells out within a day of launch

ADVERTISEMENT
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has once again set social media ablaze with its latest release — a ‘Destroyed Model Jacket’ priced at $950 (approximately ₹84,000). Despite its heavily distressed and tattered appearance, the jacket’s first batch reportedly sold out within 24 hours of going on sale, sparking a flurry of debate and fascination online.
The first batch of the DESTROYED model jacket sold by Balenciaga for $950 sold out in 24 hours.pic.twitter.com/NWpJS9lVGp— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 30, 2025
Short video clips circulating on social media show a model zipping up the red, shredded jacket, pulling over its hood, and revealing its intentionally ruined design. The jacket appears completely worn-out, featuring loose threads, holes across the fabric, and a large ripped section at the centre, resembling something retrieved from a post-disaster site rather than a luxury boutique.
The ‘Destroyed Model Jacket’ continues Balenciaga’s long-standing trend of pushing boundaries in fashion through deliberately distressed and provocative designs. The brand has previously made headlines for items such as dirty, scuffed sneakers and a hoodie marked with fake stains and holes.
Industry observers suggest that the latest release fits Balenciaga’s ongoing exploration of style, value, and consumer perception, blurring the line between satirical art and luxury fashion. While critics have labelled the design as excessive, the rapid sell-out demonstrates that controversy remains one of Balenciaga’s strongest marketing tools, fuelling conversation and driving demand in equal measure.