      By  Storyboard18Apr 18, 2024 8:02 PM
      Bangur Cement highlights the importance of individual vote in 'Vote Solid, Desh Solid' campaign
      The campaign is a sequel to the previous brand launch campaign featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. (Still from the campaign)

      Bangur Cement unveiled a new multimedia campaign 'Vote Solid, Desh Solid', which highlights the importance of each individual's vote in making the nation more solid. The campaign is a sequel to the previous brand launch campaign featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Deol.

      The key message of the campaign is ‘Vote Solid, Desh Solid.’

      Further, the brand encourages citizens to take a pledge to vote, through its “Vote ka Vachan” button on it’s website votekavachan.bangurcement.com. Bangur Cement has pledged to donate 1 KG of cement for every pledge to vote which would be used for social welfare purposes. Bangur Cement is tying up with NGOs and Self Help Groups to help fulfil this pledge, added the company.

      Speaking about the campaign, Neeraj Akhoury, managing director, Shree Cement, said, "Bangur Cement’s ‘Vote Solid Desh Solid’ campaign and the ‘Vote Ka Vachan’ pledge are a continued reflection of our commitment for building a progressive nation with inclusive growth through our brands, products and network.”


      First Published on Apr 18, 2024 8:02 PM

