BCCI set to bar state units from direct cricketing tie-ups with foreign boards: Report

The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body, PTI reported. The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

The report stated the BCCI was forced to decide on a host of state units, including the Delhi and Puducherry, and held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips. It could be confirmed that the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has received a proposal from the Nepal board.