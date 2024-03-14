comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      BCCI set to bar state units from direct cricketing tie-ups with foreign boards: Report

      The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 14, 2024 8:52 AM
      BCCI set to bar state units from direct cricketing tie-ups with foreign boards: Report
      The report stated the BCCI was forced to decide on a host of state units, including the Delhi and Puducherry, and held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips. (Image sourced via BCCI website)

      The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body, PTI reported. The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

      The report stated the BCCI was forced to decide on a host of state units, including the Delhi and Puducherry, and held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips. It could be confirmed that the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has received a proposal from the Nepal board.

      "State units can surely partner with foreign boards for cricket-related activities but those agreements have to be facilitated by the BCCI as it is the parent body. All proposals must go through BCCI," PTI quoted a BCCI source.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 14, 2024 8:52 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Volkswagen India calls for a creative pitch? Carmaker's global media account already under review

      Volkswagen India calls for a creative pitch? Carmaker's global media account already under review

      Brand Marketing

      Pepperfry launches Career Reboot Program to empower women’s return to the workforce

      Pepperfry launches Career Reboot Program to empower women’s return to the workforce

      Brand Marketing

      ITC Bingo introduces 3 Korean flavour variants with a new brand song

      ITC Bingo introduces 3 Korean flavour variants with a new brand song

      Brand Marketing

      South African Tourism kick starts Corporate Think Tank's third edition

      South African Tourism kick starts Corporate Think Tank's third edition

      Brand Marketing

      Reliance to acquire Paramount global's stake in Viacom18

      Reliance to acquire Paramount global's stake in Viacom18

      Brand Marketing

      Orry plans his downfall after tasting success. Find out why and how

      Orry plans his downfall after tasting success. Find out why and how

      Brand Marketing

      As category leaders, it's incumbent on us to continue to push the envelope: Saumya Rathor of Lay's

      As category leaders, it's incumbent on us to continue to push the envelope: Saumya Rathor of Lay's