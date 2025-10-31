Bengaluru techie claims he received tile instead of ₹1.87 Lakh Samsung phone from Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT
A Bengaluru-based software engineer’s festive purchase turned into a nightmare after he reportedly received a stone tile instead of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone worth ₹1.87 lakh from Amazon.
According to a report by NDTV, the customer, identified as Premanand, placed the order for the high-end device via the Amazon app on 14 October, making the payment through his credit card. The package was delivered on 19 October, just ahead of Diwali. Hoping to capture the excitement of unboxing his new phone, he recorded the moment — only to discover a marble tile inside the sealed box instead of the handset.
WTF ! Stone recd inside sealed box of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 worth ₹1.87L ordered from Amazon !!— Akash (@ccg33k) October 31, 2025
Always make video when unboxing expensive stuff, ALWAYS !!! Refunds will be easier.pic.twitter.com/QyAxVxjDEw
“I had ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth ₹1.87 lakh, but to my shock, I received a marble stone instead of the phone just a day before Diwali. This incident completely ruined the festive spirit we had been eagerly waiting to celebrate all year,” Premanand told NDTV, adding a warning for others to be cautious while shopping online.
A clip of the unboxing shared on X (formerly Twitter) quickly went viral, showing the visibly stunned buyer uncovering the tile inside what appeared to be a factory-sealed smartphone box.
Following the incident, Premanand filed a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and approached the local police station to lodge an FIR. Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine how the fraudulent exchange occurred.
Amazon has since refunded the full amount to the customer while the probe continues, the report added.