            

      BharatPe launches BharatPe One to streamline transactions for merchants

      BharatPe plans to launch the product in 100+ cities in the first phase. It will further scale it to 450+ cities over the course of the next six months.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2024 4:06 PM
      BharatPe, a fintech company has announced the launch of BharatPe One, all-in-one payment product that integrates POS, QR, and speaker into one device. This innovative product is designed to streamline transactions for merchants, offering payment acceptance options including dynamic and static QR code, tap-and-pay and traditional card payment options, across a wide range of debit and credit cards. The company plans to launch the product in 100+ cities in the first phase. It will further scale it to 450+ cities over the course of the next six months.

      Equipped with a high-definition touchscreen display, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and powered by the latest Android operating system, BharatPe One delivers enhanced performance and security. With user-friendly interface, portable design, and comprehensive transaction dashboards, BharatPe One caters to the diverse needs of the offline merchants, stated the company.

      Commenting on the launch, Nalin Negi, chief executive officer, BharatPe, said, "With BharatPe One, we bring another disruptive product that will transform the digital payments landscape, enhancing efficiency and convenience for millions of offline merchants across the country. By combining multiple functionalities into one cost-effective device, we're providing a comprehensive solution tailored to the varied needs of small and medium businesses across diverse sectors. BharatPe is a merchant-first company and this state-of-the-art device underscores our commitment to be a preferred partner for offline merchants, delivering value and empowering their business growth."

      Added Rijish Raghavan, chief business officer- PoS Solutions, BharatPe, “BharatPe One has been designed as ‘the one-stop device’ to offer a unified and seamless payment experience to our merchant partners. I am confident that this device, which is India’s first all-in-one payment device, will help merchants ensure an enhanced customer experience, in turn, ensuring customer delight. We have received an overwhelming response from our merchants in the pilot phase and we reckon that this will be another game changer for the digital payments ecosystem, further consolidating our position as a trailblazer in the fintech industry.”


      First Published on Apr 23, 2024 4:06 PM

