Biryani By Kilo partners with Shivam Dube to celebrate IPL

Biryani By Kilo has collaborated with Indian cricketer Shivam Dube. This partnership aims to celebrate the spirit of the Indian Premier League with the flavours of the brand's culinary delights and elevate the matchday experience.
Known for his stellar performances with Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube perfectly embodies the "dumdaar" spirit of both the IPL and Biryani By Kilo’s delicacies. This strategic choice is further amplified by biryani's status as the most-ordered dish during this IPL season. By partnering with the rising star, the brand aims to connect with cricket fans on a deeper level and position itself as the go-to choice for delectable food throughout the season.
In a recent video shared across Biryani By Kilo's social media handles, Dube is captured immersed in the overwhelmingly positive response from his fans, acknowledging the need to uphold their expectations. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining peak performance, and what better way to fuel his game than with a flavour-packed biryani, kebab & phirni from Biryani By Kilo? The video concludes with Dube urging viewers to indulge in the explosive flavours and authentic taste of the brand’s biryanis, kebabs, and curries throughout the IPL season.
Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Biryani By Kilo says, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, and each year, the IPL unites everyone in a celebration of passion and skill. We are thrilled to partner with Shivam Dube, a true icon of Indian cricket, who perfectly complements the thrill of the IPL season. Just as Shivam brings 'dumdaar' power to the field, our biryanis are infused with 'dumdaar' flavours and authentic ingredients. Through this, our aim is to offer cricket enthusiasts delectable match day moments that combine the excitement of the game with the unmatched flavours of our signature dishes.”