Biryani By Kilo partners with Shivam Dube to celebrate IPL

Biryani By Kilo has collaborated with Indian cricketer Shivam Dube. This partnership aims to celebrate the spirit of the Indian Premier League with the flavours of the brand's culinary delights and elevate the matchday experience.

Known for his stellar performances with Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube perfectly embodies the "dumdaar" spirit of both the IPL and Biryani By Kilo’s delicacies. This strategic choice is further amplified by biryani's status as the most-ordered dish during this IPL season. By partnering with the rising star, the brand aims to connect with cricket fans on a deeper level and position itself as the go-to choice for delectable food throughout the season.

In a recent video shared across Biryani By Kilo's social media handles, Dube is captured immersed in the overwhelmingly positive response from his fans, acknowledging the need to uphold their expectations. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining peak performance, and what better way to fuel his game than with a flavour-packed biryani, kebab & phirni from Biryani By Kilo? The video concludes with Dube urging viewers to indulge in the explosive flavours and authentic taste of the brand’s biryanis, kebabs, and curries throughout the IPL season.