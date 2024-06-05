Bisleri Limonata launches #DoubleTheChill campaign with Aditya Roy Kapur as brand ambassador

Bisleri International, established by Ramesh Jayantilal Chauhan, has announced Aditya Roy Kapur as the new brand ambassador for Bisleri Limonata.

Bisleri Limonata blends the zest of lime with the coolness of mint, delivering a refreshing experience for consumers. The launch of the vibrant #DoubleTheChill campaign aims to highlight the unique product experience, establishing strong recognition for Limonata’s distinctive flavor blend.

Kapur, embodying the essence of the brand with his cool and refreshing persona, has a strong fan following, especially among Gen Z, stated the company.

The Bisleri Limonata #DoubleTheChill campaign was conceptualized and crafted by Bisleri’s in-house creative team. Demonstrating their exceptional creativity and deep understanding of the brand, the team delivered a compelling narrative that resonates with Gen ‘Z’. The strategic brand association with Kapur was managed by Wavemaker and Group M ESP.

Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing at Bisleri International, said, "Bisleri Limonata stands out in lemon beverages with its lime and mint combination and has won over millions of consumers. Aditya Roy Kapur is a great brand fit because he is one of the coolest actors today with an easy going charm. With this campaign, we're set to strengthen our bond with GenZ consumers and drive even greater demand for Limonata."

Kapur commented, “I'm excited to embark on this refreshing journey. Limonata's invigorating taste and zest for life perfectly aligns with my own outlook. I enjoyed being part of the campaign because it has such a chill and fun vibe and should be very enjoyable for the consumers. This besides, I am happy to collaborate and be a part of the Bisleri family.”