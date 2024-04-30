BluSmart crosses INR 500 crore ($60 Million) in annual run rate

BluSmart, India's leading eMobility ride-hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network, today announced that it has crossed Annual Run Rate (ARR) of INR 500 Crore ($60 Million) achieving 102 percent growth over previous year.

BluSmart's gross business value (GBV) delivered a CAGR of 300 percent over the last three years.

Leading with the mission statement of “Decarbonising Mobility at Scale”, BluSmart has pioneered a “born electric, full stack, vertically integrated” business model – managing and operating its EV fleet and Charging Infrastructure at scale. Pioneering the electric revolution today, BluSmart has the largest EV fleet in South Asia of over 7,300 EVs, which have covered ~460 Million clean kilometers saving 34 Million Kgs of CO2 emissions, stated the company.

BluSmart charging network has also grown multifold and spans across prime locations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Earlier this year, BluSmart became the first mobility player in India to achieve 100 percent emissions-free status, through its efforts towards sourcing 100 percent green energy.