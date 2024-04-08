BluSmart partners with Lung Care Foundation to launch #SmokinNot campaign

BluSmart collaborated with the Lung Care Foundation (LCF), a social impact trust dedicated to the cause of promoting lung health in India for the launch of #SmokinNot campaign on World Health Day. The month-long campaign is designed to encourage responsible ridership and aligns with BluSmart's mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’ while fostering a healthier commute experience for both riders and driver partners.

The #SmokinNot campaign kick started on World Health Day on April 7, where Doctors from LCF trained and committed to advocate for Clean Air and Climate Action hosted an informative session for BluSmart Driver Partners at one of the BluSmart EV charging superhubs. As part of the awareness program, the roll out will include communication inside BluSmart EVs and in-app notifications to riders to spread the message of smoke-free, clean and healthy air both inside and outside EVs. BluSmart aims to create a cleaner travel experience, particularly in mega-cities of Delhi and Bangalore grappling with rising air pollution levels.

Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart Fleet said, “BluSmart is committed to be smoke-free both within and outside of our EVs. Aligning with our mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future, we encourage responsible and smart behavior among our driver partners and riders. With this year’s World Health Day theme being ‘My Health, My Right’, this campaign is designed in keeping the best interest of our Driver partners and our riders empowering them to choose a better lifestyle.”

Emphasising the urgency of the issue, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation Medanta; Founder and Managing Trustee Lung Care Foundation said, “We can't wait any longer. The air we breathe and the choices we make have a profound impact on our health. It's time to break free from the grip of air pollution and smoking. This initiative isn't just about a clean car, it's about taking a stand for a healthier future, for ourselves and for generations to come. Let's breathe easy, drive smart, and create a world where clean air isn't a privilege, but a civil right."