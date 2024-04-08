comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      BluSmart partners with Lung Care Foundation to launch #SmokinNot campaign

      The #SmokinNot campaign kick started on World Health Day on April 7, where Doctors from LCF trained and committed to advocate for Clean Air and Climate Action hosted an informative session for BluSmart Driver Partners at one of the BluSmart EV charging superhubs.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 1:58 PM
      BluSmart partners with Lung Care Foundation to launch #SmokinNot campaign
      BluSmart aims to create a cleaner travel experience, particularly in mega-cities of Delhi and Bangalore grappling with rising air pollution levels.

      BluSmart collaborated with the Lung Care Foundation (LCF), a social impact trust dedicated to the cause of promoting lung health in India for the launch of #SmokinNot campaign on World Health Day. The month-long campaign is designed to encourage responsible ridership and aligns with BluSmart's mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’ while fostering a healthier commute experience for both riders and driver partners.

      The #SmokinNot campaign kick started on World Health Day on April 7, where Doctors from LCF trained and committed to advocate for Clean Air and Climate Action hosted an informative session for BluSmart Driver Partners at one of the BluSmart EV charging superhubs. As part of the awareness program, the roll out will include communication inside BluSmart EVs and in-app notifications to riders to spread the message of smoke-free, clean and healthy air both inside and outside EVs. BluSmart aims to create a cleaner travel experience, particularly in mega-cities of Delhi and Bangalore grappling with rising air pollution levels.

      Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart Fleet said, “BluSmart is committed to be smoke-free both within and outside of our EVs. Aligning with our mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future, we encourage responsible and smart behavior among our driver partners and riders. With this year’s World Health Day theme being ‘My Health, My Right’, this campaign is designed in keeping the best interest of our Driver partners and our riders empowering them to choose a better lifestyle.”

      Emphasising the urgency of the issue, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation Medanta; Founder and Managing Trustee Lung Care Foundation said, “We can't wait any longer. The air we breathe and the choices we make have a profound impact on our health. It's time to break free from the grip of air pollution and smoking. This initiative isn't just about a clean car, it's about taking a stand for a healthier future, for ourselves and for generations to come. Let's breathe easy, drive smart, and create a world where clean air isn't a privilege, but a civil right."

      “This collaborative endeavour aims to strengthen the contribution of citizen stakeholders to co-create and sustain the promotion of clean air and lung health for everyone. BluSmart’s efforts of reducing ambient air pollution coupled with the Driver partner’s efforts of maintaining a clean and fresh car cabin shall enthuse the guests to contribute too by keeping it smoke-free. Simple, small actions collectively lead to widespread awareness and impact" added Rajiv Khurana, Founder-Trustee, Lung Care Foundation.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 1:58 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Apple’s services revenue expected to cross $100-billion mark by 2025

      Apple’s services revenue expected to cross $100-billion mark by 2025

      Brand Marketing

      Whoppl expands footprint with partnerships in Japan, France, and Singapore

      Whoppl expands footprint with partnerships in Japan, France, and Singapore

      How it Works

      India EV sales nearly double in 2023, to rise 66 percent in 2024

      India EV sales nearly double in 2023, to rise 66 percent in 2024

      Brand Marketing

      BMW Group India records 51 percent growth in car sales in January–March 2024 quarter

      BMW Group India records 51 percent growth in car sales in January–March 2024 quarter

      Brand Marketing

      Rashmika Mandanna: Tollywood Queen, National Crush and Brand Boss Lady

      Rashmika Mandanna: Tollywood Queen, National Crush and Brand Boss Lady

      Brand Marketing

      I want over 1000 hotels in India. I don’t want that to take me 20 years: Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin

      I want over 1000 hotels in India. I don’t want that to take me 20 years: Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin

      Brand Marketing

      Why do "budget customers of Bharat" expect to be treated poorly by financial services brands?

      Why do "budget customers of Bharat" expect to be treated poorly by financial services brands?