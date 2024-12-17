            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • bombay-hc-division-bench-stays-rs-4-5-crore-penalty-against-patanjali-ayurved-50646

Bombay HC division bench stays Rs 4.5 crore penalty against Patanjali Ayurved

The order suspends a single-judge ruling that had imposed heavy costs on Patanjali Ayurved over alleged trademark infringement of Mangalam Organics' camphor products.

By  Storyboard18Dec 17, 2024 8:45 AM
Bombay HC division bench stays Rs 4.5 crore penalty against Patanjali Ayurved
The dispute originated after Mangalam Organics filed a lawsuit accusing Patanjali of trademark infringement and passing off.

A Division Bench of the Bombay High court on Tuesday stayed a single-judge order that had imposed a cumulative penalty of Rs 4.5 crore on Patanjali Ayurved, as per a report by Bar & Bench. The penalty was imposed on company for alleged non-compliance with the Court's trademark infringement injunction.

A single bench of Justice R.I. Chagla had, in July this year, directed Patanjali to pay Rs 50 lakh for violating an August 2023 restraining order against selling camphor products purportedly infringing the trademark of Mangalam Organics.

Following further alleged breaches, the Court imposed an additional Rs 4 crore penalty on July 29. Patanjali challenged these orders before the Division Bench of Justices A.S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil.

While granting a stay on both the July 8 and July 29 orders, the Division Bench allowed the Rs 50 lakhs already deposited by Patanjali to remain with the High Court.

The dispute originated after Mangalam Organics filed a lawsuit accusing Patanjali of trademark infringement and passing off. The High Court, responding to Mangalam's plea, had issued an injunction on August 30, 2023, restraining Patanjali from selling its camphor products.

Patanjali, in an affidavit, admitted it had dispatched products worth nearly ₹49.6 lakh to distributors until June 24, 2024, and halted sales on the remaining stock worth ₹25.9 lakh.

Observing Patanjali’s admitted possession and continued sale of the stock post-injunction, the single Bench initially levied the ₹50 lakh penalty and asked Mangalam Organics to provide an affidavit detailing the violations.

Persistent non-compliance led the Court to impose the additional ₹4 crore penalty. Patanjali’s appeal against these orders resulted in the Division Bench’s interim relief.


Tags
First Published on Dec 17, 2024 8:45 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Supreme Court considers transferring Amazon, Flipkart cases to Karnataka High Court

Supreme Court considers transferring Amazon, Flipkart cases to Karnataka High Court

Brand Marketing

Bajaj Auto likely to launch new EV brand, targets over half a million electric sales in FY26

Bajaj Auto likely to launch new EV brand, targets over half a million electric sales in FY26

Brand Marketing

EaseMyTrip becomes title sponsor of Big Cricket League

EaseMyTrip becomes title sponsor of Big Cricket League

How it Works

Zepto's revenue grows 120% YoY to Rs 4,454 crores in FY24

Zepto's revenue grows 120% YoY to Rs 4,454 crores in FY24

Brand Marketing

SMFG India Credit and SMFG Grihashakti named among top 50 companies with great managers 2024

SMFG India Credit and SMFG Grihashakti named among top 50 companies with great managers 2024

Brand Marketing

Uber launches women-only bike ride service 'Moto Women' in Bengaluru

Uber launches women-only bike ride service 'Moto Women' in Bengaluru

Brand Marketing

Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro to compete with Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's Bolt

Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro to compete with Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's Bolt