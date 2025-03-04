Brand Origins: The accidental cure that became Coca-Cola

ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know? Coca-Cola started as a failed medicinal experiment!
In 1886, Dr. John Stith Pemberton, a pharmacist and Civil War veteran, was searching for a way to relieve pain from his battle wounds. Inspired by the French "coca wine" trend, he brewed a tonic using coca leaves and kola nuts. But when prohibition laws banned alcohol in his hometown of Atlanta, he had to rethink the formula.
One fateful day, his assistant accidentally mixed the syrup with carbonated water instead of plain water. The result? A fizzy, refreshing drink that Pemberton quickly realized had mass appeal.
Coca-Cola’s early days were anything but smooth. Pemberton, struggling with health issues, sold parts of his business to multiple investors, and it was Asa Candler who eventually took full control, turning the drink into a global phenomenon.
Today, the brand evokes nostalgia—whether it’s those iconic glass bottles from the 90s, the Christmas polar bears, or that satisfying pssst sound when you open a can.