Castrol India Q3 profit falls 10% to Rs 245 crore as costs rise

Castrol India on Tuesday reported a nearly 10% year-on-year decline in net profit for the October–December quarter of FY26, even as revenue from operations posted moderate growth.

According to an exchange filing, the lubricant maker’s net profit fell to Rs 245 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 271 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,439.92 crore, up from Rs 1,353.89 crore in Q3 FY25, supported by steady demand. However, rising costs weighed on profitability, with total expenses increasing 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,098.84 crore during the quarter.

Separately, Castrol India announced a key leadership change in its marketing function. V Kaushik Vedula assumed charge as Vice President and Head – Marketing, effective February 2, 2026. He replaced Rohit Talwar, who had resigned from the role in August 2025.

In November 2025, the company had also appointed Mayank Pandey as Vice President and Head – B2C Sales, strengthening its consumer-facing leadership team.

Vedula brings over two decades of experience across consumer goods, fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD), and digital businesses. In his most recent role as Vice President – Marketing at Emami Ltd, he led brand and business strategy across multiple product categories.

Previously, Vedula served as Vice President at Quess Corp, where he built and scaled a digital product business and led several growth initiatives. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years running an entrepreneurial venture in the B2B2C space, working closely with consumer brands on retail development and execution.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:54:38 IST