Citroën onboards Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador

Citroën, the French automaker, announces the appointment of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in India. This collaboration is a cornerstone in Citroën brand’s India journey where it joins forces with Dhoni to advocate making the right choices when selecting a vehicle, stated the company.

"We are very excited to welcome Mahendra Singh Dhoni into the Citroën family," said Shishir Mishra, brand director, Citroën India.

"His ability to constantly evolve and innovate has made him the most dependable captain in Indian history. We believe that our association with one of India's finest cricketers, Dhoni, will go a long way in reinforcing our commitment to the Indian market. His humility and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our brand's ideology, while our shared commitment to sustainability and shaping the future of mobility strengthens our connection.”

Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Citroën in a campaign that will soon go live.

Dhoni stated, “As a passionate automobile enthusiast, I am elated to join forces with French iconic brand Citroën, renowned world over for its innovation and engineering prowess. The Brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroën's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Citroën, contributing to their legacy of 100+ years of innovation and excellence while driving towards a better, more sustainable future.”