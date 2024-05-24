            

      Citroën onboards Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador

      Mahendra Singh Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Citroën in a campaign that will soon go live.

      By  Storyboard18May 24, 2024 4:52 PM
      Citroën onboards Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador
      Dhoni stated, “As a passionate automobile enthusiast, I am elated to join forces with French iconic brand Citroën, renowned world over for its innovation and engineering prowess. The Brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroën's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Citroën, contributing to their legacy of 100+ years of innovation and excellence while driving towards a better, more sustainable future.”

      Citroën, the French automaker, announces the appointment of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in India. This collaboration is a cornerstone in Citroën brand’s India journey where it joins forces with Dhoni to advocate making the right choices when selecting a vehicle, stated the company.

      "We are very excited to welcome Mahendra Singh Dhoni into the Citroën family," said Shishir Mishra, brand director, Citroën India.

      "His ability to constantly evolve and innovate has made him the most dependable captain in Indian history. We believe that our association with one of India's finest cricketers, Dhoni, will go a long way in reinforcing our commitment to the Indian market. His humility and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our brand's ideology, while our shared commitment to sustainability and shaping the future of mobility strengthens our connection.”

      Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Citroën in a campaign that will soon go live.

      Dhoni stated, “As a passionate automobile enthusiast, I am elated to join forces with French iconic brand Citroën, renowned world over for its innovation and engineering prowess. The Brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroën's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Citroën, contributing to their legacy of 100+ years of innovation and excellence while driving towards a better, more sustainable future.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 24, 2024 4:52 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Denver launches new phase of its ‘success’ campaign starring Mahesh Babu

      Denver launches new phase of its ‘success’ campaign starring Mahesh Babu

      Brand Marketing

      JioCinema unveils ‘Get Set Gold’ in lead up to Olympics Games Paris 2024

      JioCinema unveils ‘Get Set Gold’ in lead up to Olympics Games Paris 2024

      Brand Marketing

      TikTok plans to lay off employees in global operations and marketing

      TikTok plans to lay off employees in global operations and marketing

      Brand Marketing

      Canva unveils enterprise era with new workplace products debuted at Canva Create

      Canva unveils enterprise era with new workplace products debuted at Canva Create

      Brand Marketing

      OpenAI and News Corp announce multi-year partnership | BMC sets up 8-person committee to address billboards and outdoor advertising

      OpenAI and News Corp announce multi-year partnership | BMC sets up 8-person committee to address billboards and outdoor advertising

      Brand Marketing

      Oreo rolls out a chance to experience space through its Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack

      Oreo rolls out a chance to experience space through its Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack

      Brand Marketing

      Veteran adman Bobby Pawar to power creative initiatives at Network18’s branded content unit

      Veteran adman Bobby Pawar to power creative initiatives at Network18’s branded content unit