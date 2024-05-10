DBS Bank India becomes exclusive banking partner for “Srikanth"

DBS Bank India was announced as the exclusive banking partner for “Srikanth,” a biopic that chronicles the story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, sheds light on Bolla's determination and resilience as he overcame challenges to establish Bollant Industries, an eco-friendly company that empowers the differently abled.

DBS Bank India will leverage this partnership through strategic in-film branding, co-branded videos, and social media contests. The bank will extend the reach of this collaboration through branding across its branches and offices, fostering a deeper connection with employees and customers alike. Select customers from the bank participated in a meet-and- greet session with the lead actor. Srikanth Bolla is also scheduled to speak at the upcoming Mumbai chapter of DBS Business Class, founded a forum that celebrates modern-day founders and innovators while fostering entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the association, Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director, and Head - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications, DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank India is honoured to be associated with “Srikanth” and to share this remarkable story with our customers and the wider community. It is inspiring to witness the journey of Bollant Industries, an enterprise dedicated to fostering both economic growth and societal good, unfold on the big screen. The film is a powerful reminder to trust our abilities, overcome challenges, and pursue our dreams, and we are confident that it will leave a lasting impact."