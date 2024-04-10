comScore            

      Dhiraagu partners with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to Maldives

      With this partnership, Dhiraagu customers can subscribe to Lionsgate Play's mobile application through Dhiraagu eZone directly via Dhiraagu App.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2024 1:54 PM
      “Our alliance with Dhiraagu in Maldives has further solidified our footprint in South Asia, fostering a deeper connection with the diverse audience in the Maldivian market. This collaboration is poised to offer the nation’s viewers seamless access to Lionsgate Play’s premium content, taking a step ahead towards enriching the entertainment experiences of our audience. As we continue our quest of bringing global entertainment closer, this moment marks an important milestone in our journey and we look forward to the exciting chapters ahead,” stated Rohit Jain, President, Lionsgate Play, Asia. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Dhiraagu has partnered with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to the Maldives. With this partnership, Dhiraagu customers can subscribe to Lionsgate Play's mobile application through Dhiraagu eZone directly via Dhiraagu App.

      “We’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate Play and bring this extensive collection to our audiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Dhiraagu customers will now become the first in Maldives to enjoy exclusive access to Lionsgate Play's vast and exceptional content library. Customers can now choose from a wide range of entertainment options with ease via Lionsgate Play, easily accessible from Dhiraagu eZone,” stated Mohamed Mirshan Hassan, Director, Brand & Marketing Communications at Dhiraagu.

      "Our alliance with Dhiraagu in Maldives has further solidified our footprint in South Asia, fostering a deeper connection with the diverse audience in the Maldivian market. This collaboration is poised to offer the nation's viewers seamless access to Lionsgate Play's premium content, taking a step ahead towards enriching the entertainment experiences of our audience. As we continue our quest of bringing global entertainment closer, this moment marks an important milestone in our journey and we look forward to the exciting chapters ahead," stated Rohit Jain, President, Lionsgate Play, Asia.


      First Published on Apr 10, 2024 1:54 PM

