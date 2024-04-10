Dhiraagu partners with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to Maldives

Dhiraagu has partnered with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to the Maldives. With this partnership, Dhiraagu customers can subscribe to Lionsgate Play's mobile application through Dhiraagu eZone directly via Dhiraagu App.

“We’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate Play and bring this extensive collection to our audiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Dhiraagu customers will now become the first in Maldives to enjoy exclusive access to Lionsgate Play's vast and exceptional content library. Customers can now choose from a wide range of entertainment options with ease via Lionsgate Play, easily accessible from Dhiraagu eZone,” stated Mohamed Mirshan Hassan, Director, Brand & Marketing Communications at Dhiraagu.