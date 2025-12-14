Dubai’s new Shah Rukh Khan-branded luxury tower sells out in a flash - investors drop ₹5,000 crore!

In a sign of Dubai’s growing allure for high-end commercial real estate, the Danube Group has sold out its newly launched one-million-square-foot office tower, branded “SHAHRUKHZ by Danube,” for more than ₹5,000 crore. The 55-story project — named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan — has emerged as one of the fastest-selling commercial launches in recent years, reflecting robust appetite for premium, yield-generating office assets in the emirate, as per reports.

Unveiled last month, the tower drew strong interest from business owners, professionals, family offices and retail investors seeking stable rental income, UAE residency-linked benefits and marquee commercial addresses. Units start at AED 2 million (₹4.92 crore), and the project includes 488 offices scheduled for completion in 2029. Danube said the largest share of buyers, roughly 30 percent, comes from the Indian diaspora.

Analysts say the rush underscores a broader trend of Indian and NRI investors diversifying into Dubai’s commercial market, lured by higher yields than those available in major Indian cities, clearer regulatory frameworks and the ease of establishing businesses in the UAE. The tower — developed at an estimated cost of ₹3,500 crore and located on Sheikh Zayed Road — pairs luxury architecture with celebrity branding, a combination that industry observers say is resonating with upwardly mobile buyers.

Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube Group, announced the project’s full sell-out at a recent event in Dubai, saying bookings reached AED 2.1 billion (about ₹5,000 crore), as per reports. He added that the development will be financed through internal accruals and customer advances, and that he expects continued strength in both residential and commercial demand in the city.

Sajan described a thematic connection between Khan and the company, noting that both “started modestly more than three decades ago, driven by the belief that passion and persistence can rewrite destinies.” He added that the project brings together “two stories of determination and aspiration, standing as a global testament to vision, value, and the limitless power of dreaming without boundaries.”

Founded in 1993, Danube Group expanded into real estate development in 2014, building on its building-materials business. The company has since launched 40 projects, delivering 18, with the remainder in varying stages of construction.

First Published on Dec 14, 2025 1:11 PM