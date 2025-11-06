EaseMyTrip names new CTO and CMO, approves ₹514 crore preferential issue

ADVERTISEMENT
Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has announced significant leadership changes alongside the approval of a ₹514.06 crore preferential share issue, marking a key step in the company’s ongoing expansion and restructuring efforts.
The company has appointed Sankalp Kaul as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), succeeding Naimish Sinha, who resigned from the position citing personal reasons. Kaul brings over 18 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration, and large-scale technology programmes across the travel and technology sectors.
In a parallel move, the board has approved the appointment of Manmeet Ahluwalia as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than two decades of experience, Ahluwalia has played a pivotal role in shaping brand and digital strategies for major travel players, including leading Expedia’s entry into the Indian market and driving its regional growth operations.
In addition to the leadership appointments, the EaseMyTrip board approved the issuance of 55.93 crore fully paid-up equity shares, valued at ₹514.06 crore, on a preferential basis. The allotment will be made for consideration other than cash, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The shares are set to be issued to seven non-promoter investors, namely Ashish Begwani, Sunil Jain, Dhankalash Distributors, Divyank Singhal, Levo Beauty, SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers, and Javaphile Hospitality.
These developments follow earlier structural shifts at the company. In August 2025, co-founder Prashant Pitti stepped down as Managing Director to focus on mentoring start-ups and pursuing other ventures. His brother and co-founder Nishant Pitti subsequently assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Director, while Vikas Bansal was appointed as Whole-Time Director.
The combined leadership and funding changes signal EaseMyTrip’s strategic focus on strengthening its technology, marketing, and investor partnerships as it continues to scale operations in India’s competitive online travel market.