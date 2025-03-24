            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • easy-trip-planners-to-acquire-49-stake-in-big-charter-expands-global-reach-60049

Easy Trip Planners to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter, expands global reach

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed at ₹13.40 on the BSE, down Rs 0.15 or 1.11%.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 8:03 PM
Easy Trip Planners to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter, expands global reach
The decision, made by the board on 24th March 2025, is subject to final approvals from the board, regulators, and shareholders.

Online travel company Easy Trip Planners Limited has announced its plan to acquire up to a 49% stake in Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL). The decision, made by the board on 24th March 2025, is subject to final approvals from the board, regulators, and shareholders.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated: "The board has in-principle approved an investment in Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL) for up to 49% of the post-closing aggregate paid-up share capital of BCPL. This decision is subject to final approvals as required."

Alongside this, Easy Trip Planners is also investing in its international subsidiaries. The company has approved capital infusions of 1,000 Brazilian real into its Brazilian unit, 50,000 riyals into its Saudi Arabian subsidiary, and $10,000 into EaseMyTrip USA Inc.

Additionally, its wholly-owned subsidiary, EaseMyTrip MiddleEast DMCC, has set up two new entities in Dubai—Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C and Ease My Trip Holiday Homes LLC—to expand its travel and tourism services in the region.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed at ₹13.40 on the BSE, down Rs 0.15 or 1.11%.


Tags
First Published on Mar 24, 2025 8:03 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

Brand Makers

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Brand Marketing

Meta settles UK lawsuit, agrees to halt ad-tracking on plaintiff's data

Meta settles UK lawsuit, agrees to halt ad-tracking on plaintiff's data

How it Works

Kunal Kamra row: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis slams comedian over “gaddar” jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra row: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis slams comedian over “gaddar” jibe at Eknath Shinde

How it Works

Mumbai's Indie Habitat center shuts down after Kunal Kamra row

Mumbai's Indie Habitat center shuts down after Kunal Kamra row

Brand Marketing

PVR Inox to broadcast IPL 2025 matches live across cinemas nationwide

PVR Inox to broadcast IPL 2025 matches live across cinemas nationwide

Brand Marketing

Wow! Momo enters instant noodles market, eyes ₹100 Crore revenue in 2 years

Wow! Momo enters instant noodles market, eyes ₹100 Crore revenue in 2 years