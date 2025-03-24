Easy Trip Planners to acquire 49% stake in Big Charter, expands global reach

ADVERTISEMENT
Online travel company Easy Trip Planners Limited has announced its plan to acquire up to a 49% stake in Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL). The decision, made by the board on 24th March 2025, is subject to final approvals from the board, regulators, and shareholders.
In a regulatory filing, the company stated: "The board has in-principle approved an investment in Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL) for up to 49% of the post-closing aggregate paid-up share capital of BCPL. This decision is subject to final approvals as required."
Alongside this, Easy Trip Planners is also investing in its international subsidiaries. The company has approved capital infusions of 1,000 Brazilian real into its Brazilian unit, 50,000 riyals into its Saudi Arabian subsidiary, and $10,000 into EaseMyTrip USA Inc.
Additionally, its wholly-owned subsidiary, EaseMyTrip MiddleEast DMCC, has set up two new entities in Dubai—Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C and Ease My Trip Holiday Homes LLC—to expand its travel and tourism services in the region.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed at ₹13.40 on the BSE, down Rs 0.15 or 1.11%.