Flying Flea EV lineup to hit Indian roads in FY27: Royal Enfield

Govindarajan described Flying Flea as Royal Enfield’s in-house electric urban mobility initiative, built on lightweight platforms and a high-tech user experience.

By  Storyboard18Nov 14, 2025 12:44 PM
Royal Enfield to launch its electric mobility brand Flying Flea in India in FY27.

Motorcycle major Royal Enfield is set to launch its electric mobility brand Flying Flea in India in FY27.

In a stock exchange filing, Royal Enfield Managing Director B. Govindarajan said the brand will debut overseas first, with the India launch to follow. Flying Flea will open its first company-operated flagship store in Paris in early 2026.

“There will be one store in Paris, one in London, one in Italy, and so on. Even in India, we have finalised a few locations,” Govindarajan said.

He added that Flying Flea will maintain its own distinct identity, even when displayed within Royal Enfield stores.

Govindarajan described Flying Flea as Royal Enfield’s in-house electric urban mobility initiative, built on lightweight platforms and a high-tech user experience.

Royal Enfield introduced the first Flying Flea model, FF.C6, at EICMA 2024 in Milan, followed by FF.S6 at EICMA 2025.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Govindarajan said Flying Flea focuses on lightweight, high-tech electric products, supported by a team of over 200 engineers in the UK and India working on motors, batteries, battery management systems and custom software for upcoming models.


First Published on Nov 14, 2025 12:44 PM

