Flying Flea EV lineup to hit Indian roads in FY27: Royal Enfield

ADVERTISEMENT
Motorcycle major Royal Enfield is set to launch its electric mobility brand Flying Flea in India in FY27.
In a stock exchange filing, Royal Enfield Managing Director B. Govindarajan said the brand will debut overseas first, with the India launch to follow. Flying Flea will open its first company-operated flagship store in Paris in early 2026.
“There will be one store in Paris, one in London, one in Italy, and so on. Even in India, we have finalised a few locations,” Govindarajan said.
He added that Flying Flea will maintain its own distinct identity, even when displayed within Royal Enfield stores.
Govindarajan described Flying Flea as Royal Enfield’s in-house electric urban mobility initiative, built on lightweight platforms and a high-tech user experience.
Royal Enfield introduced the first Flying Flea model, FF.C6, at EICMA 2024 in Milan, followed by FF.S6 at EICMA 2025.
According to a Moneycontrol report, Govindarajan said Flying Flea focuses on lightweight, high-tech electric products, supported by a team of over 200 engineers in the UK and India working on motors, batteries, battery management systems and custom software for upcoming models.