Purpose articulates the why of your existence, says Infosys Global CMO

In a rapidly evolving marketing landscape, Sumit Virmani, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Infosys, has identified generative AI (Gen AI) as the most significant disruption marketers will face in their lifetimes.

In an interview with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Virmani offered valuable insights into how technology, purpose-driven branding, and authentic storytelling are shaping the future of marketing.

According to Virmani, generative AI is both an opportunity and a potential threat, depending on how organisations choose to engage with it. Infosys, as a global technology leader, has embraced AI across its marketing efforts. The company has spent the last 18 to 24 months transitioning into an AI-first organisation, incorporating AI into various campaigns, including those within the sports industry, he added. Virmani views Gen AI as a "massive amplifier of human potential" and a powerful tool for marketers worldwide.

In addition to technological advancements, Virmani touched on the increasing importance of purpose-driven marketing. He acknowledged the debate around "purpose versus performance" but dismissed it as a false dichotomy. According to Virmani, the real challenge for marketers lies in integrating both purpose and performance into their strategies.

“Purpose articulates the why of your existence,” Virmani explained, highlighting that brands with a deeply rooted purpose consistently outperform the market over time. He stressed that companies need to align their actions with their stated values, as authenticity is essential in building and maintaining trust with consumers. Those that treat purpose as a mere marketing tactic risk damaging their brand in the long run, Virmani said.

Virmani defines a brand as an emotional bridge between an organisation and its consumer, built through consistency and authenticity. The success of iconic brands like Apple and Nike, he pointed out, stems from their ability to consistently deliver on their brand promises. Whether it’s Apple's seamless user experience or Nike’s powerful "Just Do It" ethos, these brands foster a deep emotional connection with their consumers, leading to strong brand loyalty.