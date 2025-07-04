            

Godrej Consumer expects high-single-digit value growth in Q1 FY26

Godrej Consumer Products has anticipated double-digit value growth of its home care business in the same quarter

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 6:04 PM
Godrej Consumer expects strong double-digit value growth of its international biz in Q1FY26

Godrej Consumer Products has shown optimism for the company's Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2025.

The maker of brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol soap, Ezee, among others, has projected high-single-digit value growth on the back of mid-single-digit underlying volume growth in the June quarter of FY2026.

Additionally, the company has anticipated double-digit value growth of its home care business in the same quarter.

According to the stock exchange filing of Godrej Consumer, "Our Standalone business is likely to deliver high-single digit value growth on the back of mid-single digit UVG. Volume growth has been strongly competitive and is sequentially improving," it added "The Home Care business has had a broad-based and strong growth trajectory with overall Home Care business likely to deliver double-digit value growth and UVG".

Further, the personal care business expected to grow in low-single digit, impacted by soaps, the company added.

According to the FMCG giant, the standalone business, excluding soap, is likely to deliver strong performance in Q1 FY2026 with double-digit underlying volume growth.

Godrej Consumer added that it is on track to deliver "mid-high-single digit UVG for standalone business and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth for full year".

However, the standalone EBITDA margin is projected to plunge in Q1 FY26; it will improve in the upcoming months, as per the company's projection.

Godrej's international business, in Africa, the USA, and the Middle East, is likely to deliver strong double-digit value growth and underlying volume growth in the June quarter, the filing added.

"At a Consolidated level, we expect double-digit INR revenue growth on the back of high single-digit UVG," Godrej Consumer added.


