Godrej Properties clocks ₹2,600 crore sales in first year in Hyderabad, plans aggressive expansion

Godrej Properties has recorded housing sales worth more than ₹2,600 crore in its first year of operations in Hyderabad and is now looking to significantly expand its footprint in the city, which it sees as a major growth market, the company’s executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej informed PTI.

The real estate developer entered the Hyderabad residential market in January this year with the launch of its first project at Kokapet, followed by a second project in the July–September quarter. Speaking to PTI, Pirojsha Godrej stated that between the two launches, the company achieved sales bookings exceeding ₹2,600 crore within its first calendar year of operations in the city.

He stated that Hyderabad offers huge growth potential and added that the company aims to scale up its presence to capitalise on strong demand for premium and luxury residential housing. Godrej Properties, one of the country’s leading real estate developers, already has a strong presence in key residential markets including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru, and Hyderabad has now become the fifth major city in its group housing portfolio.

Buoyed by the strong initial response, the company is actively scouting for additional land parcels in Hyderabad. Recently, Godrej Properties stated that it had won a bid to acquire a five-acre land parcel in Neopolis, Kokapet, through an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The company emerged as the highest bidder and plans to develop a premium residential project on the site with a saleable area of around 2.5 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹4,150 crore.

Earlier, in August, the company also acquired a 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, further strengthening its land bank in the city.

Across all markets, Godrej Properties reported a 13% year-on-year increase in sales bookings to ₹15,587 crore in the first six months of the current financial year, compared with ₹13,835 crore in the same period last year, as per PTI. The company remains confident of achieving its full-year sales bookings target of ₹32,500 crore.

In the 2024–25 financial year, Godrej Properties sold housing properties worth ₹29,444 crore. With housing demand remaining strong across major urban centres, the company continues to focus on launching new projects while simultaneously acquiring land for future development.

During the current financial year, Godrej Properties is targeting the addition of ₹30,000 crore in revenue potential through new land acquisitions. Under its business development strategy, the company acquires land outright as well as through joint development agreements with landowners, while also expanding its plotted development business in several tier-II and tier-III cities.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 11:03 AM