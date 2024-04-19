Havas Play inks strategic partnership for Valvoline and Lucknow Super Giants at IPL 2024

Havas Play, the specialised sports, entertainment, and content division of Havas Media Network India, has tapped into the world’s largest T20 cricket extravaganza, the Indian Premier League 2024 by facilitating a strategic tie-up between IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline as its Official Lubricant Partner. This association will further strengthen the brand perception of the lubricant behemoth, for which Havas Media India has been managing the integrated duties since 2022.

Through this collaboration lies, Valvoline's branding on the helmets and caps worn by players of the Lucknow Super Giants team will be visible during match days and training sessions, stated the company.

As part of the brand activation strategy, a Valvoline kiosk is set up inside the stadium concourse where spectators are kept engaged through various activities such as face painting, merchandise displays, and the distribution of product leaflets and brochures.

Ipshita Chowdhury, chief marketing officer, Valvoline Cummins said, “Evidently, cricket holds a significant place in Indian culture, with millions of passionate fans across the country. The IPL, with its colossal viewership and widespread popularity, serves as a prime platform for Valvoline to amplify its brand identity. Partnering with a property as popular as the IPL enables Valvoline to extend its reach to various segments of its target audience, including dealers, mechanics, and other key stakeholders within the automotive industry. The collaboration emphasizes Valvoline’s commitment to quality, performance, and innovation in automotive lubricants. This partnership not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters deeper engagement and loyalty among consumers, solidifying Valvoline's position as a trusted and influential player in the market.”

Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said, “We are thrilled to join forces with a distinguished brand like Valvoline, a true leader in the lubricant market. Valvoline's unwavering commitment to excellence mirrors our own relentless pursuit as a team. The shared synergies between Valvoline and the Lucknow Super Giants are unmistakable – as we are driven by a common goal of achieving recognition as performance-driven and passionate champions. This partnership, orchestrated by Havas Play, exemplifies the essence of brand relatability and a value-driven proposition.”