Higher duty-free limit means US-bought iPhones may no longer attract customs charges

Buying an iPhone from overseas, particularly from the US, is set to become easier and cheaper for travellers, following changes to India’s Customs Rules for 2026 that raise the duty-free baggage allowance and lower applicable duties.

Under the revised rules, effective February 2, 2026, the government has increased the duty-free allowance for passengers arriving in India by air or sea to Rs 75,000. The higher threshold applies to Indian residents, non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin, replacing the earlier limit of Rs 50,000 that had remained unchanged for several years, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The revised allowance means travellers can now bring personal items worth up to Rs 75,000 without paying customs duty. Eligible items include gadgets, clothing, footwear, watches and accessories, provided they are for personal use and carried in baggage. Foreign tourists visiting India are entitled to a separate duty-free limit of Rs 25,000, while infants are permitted to carry only used personal items such as clothing.

The change is particularly relevant for iPhone buyers, as iPhones are typically priced lower in the US than in India. With the increased allowance, a substantial portion of the device’s value can now fall within the duty-free threshold, reducing the likelihood of additional charges at Indian airports.

The updated rules also provide relief for laptop users. One laptop or notebook can now be brought into India completely duty-free and outside the Rs 75,000 allowance. This exemption applies to travellers aged 18 and above and excludes airline crew, meaning the laptop does not count towards the overall shopping limit.

Where the value of personal items such as an iPhone exceeds Rs 75,000, the customs duty has been reduced. Travellers will now pay a basic customs duty of 10 per cent on the excess amount, along with a 10 per cent social welfare surcharge on that duty. Earlier, the basic duty stood at 20 per cent, effectively making the new structure almost half as expensive as before.

The lower duty rate applies to most personal imports, including mobile phones, cameras, smartwatches and certain food items. However, the concession does not extend to cars, alcohol, tobacco beyond permitted limits, or items requiring special licences.

Some restrictions remain in place. Flat-screen televisions are excluded from the duty-free allowance, while gold bars are not permitted. Gold jewellery, however, is allowed within prescribed limits for individuals who have lived abroad for more than a year.

Travellers are advised to keep purchase invoices, avoid carrying multiple sealed boxes of identical items, and declare goods honestly if questioned. While customs checks are becoming stricter, the revised framework is clearer and more traveller-friendly.

For those planning to purchase an iPhone or other gadgets overseas, the guidance is straightforward: keep non-laptop purchases within the Rs 75,000 limit, carry one laptop separately, and the savings from buying abroad are now more likely to hold up at customs.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:14:31 IST