HMD partners with Rajasthan Royals as official smartphone partner for IPL

Speaking about the newly-formed partnership, Tathagat Jena, Head of Marketing & Online Biz, India at HMD, stated: “Together with the Rajasthan Royals we will hit this brand association out of the park, it’s an affiliation of two brands that aim to be ahead of the curve – we both are passionate, bold, and always one step ahead.”

Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "As we embark on this exciting journey with HMD as our Official Smartphone Partner, we envision a partnership fueled by innovation and a shared commitment to transforming society through cricket. At the Royals, our mission is not only to excel on the field but also to pioneer change through innovation. HMD embodies this spirit with its cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approach, and we are looking forward to leveraging our synergies driven by innovation on and off the pitch."