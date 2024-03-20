comScore            

      ICC announces Invitation to Tender for audio rights

      The ITT process allows bidders to produce the Audio World Feed at their own expense for ICC events from 2024–2027.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 10:58 AM
      The audio rights packages offered include analogue radio, digital radio, and audio streaming rights for the UK, Ireland, and Australia, besides audio streaming rights for India.

      The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its Invitation to Tender (ITT) for audio rights for specific territories for all ICC events from 2024 to 2027, as per reports.

      The Audio World Feed Producer will produce audio podcasts for all ICC events from 2024–2027, including senior men's and women's events since 1975 and 2012, including all ICC Cricket World Cups.

      The ICC stated that it plans to globally stream the Audio World Feed and audio podcasts on its digital media assets.

      It added that bidders must possess the necessary experience, infrastructure, staffing, resources, capability, and financial standing to provide exceptional live cricket coverage. ..


      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 10:58 AM

