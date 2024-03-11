IMAX and BookMyShow enter into partnership; to collaborate on features across BookMyShow

IMAX Corporation and BookMyShow announced a new partnership where under the agreement, IMAX and BookMyShow will collaborate on features across the entertainment platform to enhance the user experience and ease of discovery for moviegoers seeking The IMAX Experience.

IMAX will have higher visibility and discoverability on BookMyShow, and the platform will highlight IMAX releases through targeted marketing efforts, beginning with the highly anticipated film Dune: Part Two, states the release. BookMyShow users can also explore a page about The IMAX Experience, including a list of current IMAX films and locations and in their cities, upcoming releases and more.

This new partnership will provide audiences with access to the latest Indian films and Hollywood releases. This initiative is off to a start with IMAX tickets making up 31 percent of the total Dune: Part Two tickets sold on BookMyShow.

“Moviegoers in India continue to show a strong preference for IMAX, with the Company delivering its best year ever at the Indian box office in 2023,” said Preetham Daniel, vice president, theatre development, IMAX Corporation. “This partnership is designed to elevate the ways our fans connect with IMAX, and we look forward to exploring new innovative initiatives to ensure it’s a premium cinema experience from beginning to end.”

Samradha Tibrewala, head - partnerships and revenue, BookMyShow said, "Watching movies in theatres is a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in the hearts of millions across India, and over the past few years, we have witnessed significant growth in transactions as well as audience interest in premium cinematic experiences. We have been actively working with industry partners to create windows of opportunity for higher visibility and discoverability of their offerings on our platform, thereby creating an easy and seamless movie booking experience for various consumer cohorts part of the BookMyShow universe. Our partnership with IMAX furthers these efforts and enhances the overall moviegoing experience for our users as we continue to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience at every step of their movie watching journey.”

Over the past few years, there has been an evolution in the tastes and preferences of the Indian audience in the out-of-home entertainment realm. According to BookMyShow’s recently released ‘The CineFiles’ consumer survey report, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and immersive cinematic experiences has further heightened the magic of the big screen.