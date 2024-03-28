India emerges most optimistic market in March 2024: Ipsos

India has emerged the most optimistic market in March 2024, across all the 29 markets covered in the survey with over 3 in 4 urban Indians polled (77%) believing India is moving in the right direction, according to the Ipsos Global Advisor monthly survey that tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues across 29 countries, alongside whether people think things in their country are heading in the right or wrong direction.

The other top markets on optimism were Singapore (72%) and Indonesia (72%), tied at the 2nd spot, followed by Thailand (59%) and Mexico (55%). The markets at the bottom of the heap were Peru (14%) and France (18%) with lowest optimism levels about the future. Only 38% global citizens were optimistic about the future.

Summarizing on the findings of the survey, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "India has bucked the global trend of pessimism and emerged the No.1 market in optimism across the 29 markets, where the Ipsos Advisor survey is held every month. If we look back, India has always been among the top markets in optimism, through months and years. India has not crumbled under global adversities and citizens have believed in the system, unlike many global markets that have been downbeat. What could have worked for India? Its resilience, its course correction in the face of severe hardships on citizens. Govt cut fuel prices by Rs. 2, in March, across India, which provided some relief around inflation and cost of living. Worry around unemployment has also reduced with the job market in the hiring mode in some sectors like retail,