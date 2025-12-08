IndiGo says operations stabilising with 91% OTP; processes ₹827 Cr refunds

IndiGo on Monday said its operations are steadily returning to normalcy after a week of nationwide disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded across airports. The airline announced significant progress in refunds, customer support, and recovery of its flight network.

In its latest statement, IndiGo confirmed that it has already processed ₹827 crore in refunds, with the remaining cancellations set to be cleared by December 15, 2025. The carrier said it has “expedited several internal processes” and is working on a “war footing” to address passenger queries and refund requests.

As part of its efforts to support affected flyers between December 1 and 7, IndiGo said it had arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs and buses for stranded customers across the country. The airline has also delivered more than 4,500 checked-in bags and expects to hand over the remaining baggage within the next 36 hours. According to the statement, IndiGo is currently assisting over 2 lakh customers daily across its communication channels.

Meanwhile, IndiGo reported that its network performance has seen “considerable and consistent improvement.” The airline said it is set to operate over 1,800 flights today, covering all stations on its route map. It added that operational optimisation has helped reduce cancellations, which are now being communicated to passengers in advance. IndiGo also noted that its on-time performance has improved to 91% across the network.

The disruptions, one of the worst the airline has faced, triggered widespread criticism from passengers and regulators. IndiGo has reiterated that it remains committed to full recovery while ensuring customer assistance continues as a priority.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 5:45 PM