International Women's Day: Four women and their ode to the women they love

On this International Women's Day, Storyboard18 looks back at the most moving and inspiring tributes to women written by women leaders, as we continue on the journey to not just celebrate women, but also support women to celebrate, encourage and empower each other. Together we rise.

The chief marketing officer of Bajaj Auto, Deepika Warrier's moving tribute and ‘thank you’ note to the woman who quietly and uncompromisingly enabled her, the rebel, to achieve her full potential. Warrier's tribute note, shared with Storyboard18, resonated far and wide.

My Mum has Vascular Dementia. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for me as it has allowed me to be able to be with her, albeit working in the next room, as her brain shrinks and she struggles to hold onto the essence of her.

My mother is a strong Malayalee woman who wanted to study beyond her undergrad degree, but was unable to, for the usual reasons of her time. She went on to become the Principal of the army school where we were stationed and in her 50s, post widowhood discovered a second career tutoring and bringing up my Doctor sister’s children!

She quietly and uncompromisingly enabled her two daughters, my conformist sister and me, the rebel, to achieve their potential, with the right nudges, and with unflinching support when I took the wrong turns.

She was a bit incredulous when I started my management career, doubted my planning and execution skills (I was a bit of a klutz at home!), but knew that my confidence, gift of the gab and ability to put people at ease would be my saviour! Her favourite maxim, lovingly lampooned by her grandchildren, is “there is no point crying over spilt milk”, that underlined her down to earth philosophy to keep moving forward with no regrets.

She also didn’t place too much value on external laurels as we progressed in our lives and careers, but on nurturing the next generation, imbuing them with the right values of family, kindness, hard work, community and a good mix of religion and rationality!

She was there when I took my maternity breaks and post, easing me back into work. And finally when my husband was hospitalised and then passed, she was there to cover for me at home with my children and so much more. In the earlier stages of her illness, I would ask her, “Mum, should I stop working and spend time with you”, and she would emphatically shake her head and say no!

So Mom, I know that you don’t like or expect tributes and will not read this one for sure, thank you. I promise to not cry over spilt milk and to keep walking and to nurture your legacy of creating a strong independent yet rooted next generation!

'Love what you do, else don’t do it’: Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands business, Good Glamm Group on the woman who showed her how to be passionate about her work.

The person who has had a great impact on me personally and professionally would be my mum -Mohinder Aneja. She was a very committed teacher who had great love for teaching. She was curious and loved keeping herself updated to keep pace with her students. One of the greatest lessons I learnt from her was to choose a vocation or profession that one loves. In her words “Love What You Do, Else Don’t Do It”. Afterall, we spend more hours working than sleeping, and what makes this journey memorable is finding and living your passion.

The second aspect I personally borrowed from her is her unstinting faith and optimism. It is here I realize the importance and power of trust. It is important to have faith in yourself, in your abilities and instill trust in all the people who surround you.

By instilling faith and demonstrating trust you allow yourself and the team to grow together both in our personal and professional lives. Both these lessons held me in good stead.

I had the privilege to work with some incredibly talented women and really wish each one of us can help make other women succeed.

Malini Agarwal, founder and creative director of MissMalini Entertainment, Girl Tribe & co-founder of Good Creator Co, on the women who had a role in shaping her before she turned 25.

I would be remiss if I said I could put onto one page all the women who have had an impact on my life, but what I would love to tell you about the women who have been instrumental at all the major turning points of my life, before I even turned 25, and who played a major role in shaping who I am today.

Age 9 - Miss Webster

She was a blond, blue-eyed substitute teacher at my school in Greece. As the only Indian kid in class, I distinctly remember that another Greek teacher had singled me out for something and blown it out of proportion. Probably my first brush with racism, and Miss Webster had come to my rescue with hugs and scratch n’ sniff stickers, fiercely shielding me from a concept I had not fully grasped then. But I will always remember her now, and be grateful for her kindness.

Age 13 – In-Hye Hyung. My best friend in junior

I have two distinct memories of her. She taught me how to use chopsticks, how to say I love you in Korean – salanghae – and taught me something I never learned in a sex-ed class or from my mother back in those days – how to use a tampon!

Age 18 – Ronica Jacob

She was the first-ever true boss lady I met, she had her own dance company – Ronica Jacob and the Planets – and she selected me to be part of her troupe which was my entry into the world of entertainment and independence because that was how I made enough money to move to Bombay.

Age 21 – Natasha Vohra

She was my best friend all through college and after graduation, she moved to Mumbai to make it on her own. I pretty much followed in her footsteps and lived in her apartment for the first year I was here. She introduced me to the people who set me on my path to becoming an entertainment journalist and author for which I will be forever grateful.

Age 22 - Mom

Obviously, I’ve known her since I was born but a major turning point in my life was when she agreed to let me move to Mumbai on my own with Rs40,000 in my pocket that I had saved from dancing with Ronica. I didn’t realise it then but having an Indian mother that lets you follow your dreams is gold. She’s always been my #1 fan, front row at every performance to saving clippings of every press article to date.

Also growing up I was always fascinated by how she would throw these lavish soirees as the Indian Ambassador’s wife, hosting parties for hundreds without batting an eyelid. Very much like Downton Abbey, I must say!

Also, same day, same time, my sister Shalini. She is a hotshot lawyer with a heart of gold and I have always thought of her as my hero. When I was younger, I wanted to get into law just to be like her! We are 12 years apart but as we have grown older the gap has grown smaller and she’s more like a best friend now. Always there to be my sounding board, support me in every way, and to be honest, been a great buffer with the parents all these years!

Age 23 - Diya Kapoor

A wonderful girl I met at the MTV office when I was working there turned out to be one of my closest friends for the next 20 years. All the years I was dead broke and couldn’t afford three meals, given Bombay rent and my salary, she would invite me over for dinner every night and on weekends, be my partner-in-crime at night outs and sat on the mattress on the floor in my 1BHK and listened while I bawled over every heartbreak!

The many roles of a woman: Vineeta Singh, chief executive officer & co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics knows she has big shoes to fill. But she’s learnt from the best.

My biggest inspiration has to be my mother, she has truly been my rock since Day 1. Her calming presence, patience, constant love and undeterred support has guided me through some very tough times.

Since childhood, she has been my strength and has pushed me to strive for better and establish my mark in the world today. Along with instilling the value of giving back to the society we live in, she ensured to always embody her teachings.

Even after 10 years of her retirement from the Indian Council of Medical Research, at the age of 70, she still teaches young kids from underprivileged backgrounds. She has been an exemplary person to look up to and watching her achieve her set goals and more, has really helped in shaping my view of the world today.