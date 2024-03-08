International Women’s Day: IndiGo ‘Girl Power’ murals pack a punch

Standing out in the clutter of Women’s Day campaigns is a tough ask. But airline brand IndiGo uses one of the oldest advertising mediums to make a statement and standout. Championing Girl Power up in the air and on ground, IndiGo teamed up with artists Anpu Varkey and Bharat Sikka to bring Girl Power to life with massive murals painted across the 25,000 square feet walls of the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station in Gurugram.

Indigo states 44 percent of its workforce is women. The public art project which took almost a year to execute depicts women of IndiGo. This metro station is connected to IndiGo’s offices in Gurugram and used by many thousands of IndiGo people and others a day.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, “We, at IndiGo, recognize the immense value and contribution of women at IndiGo, not just in terms of their technical expertise but also as inspiring leaders in the workplace. Here, we celebrate Girl Power every day of the year, and are committed to providing equal opportunities for all our employees. We believe that diversity and inclusion are both an integral part of our values and essential for driving innovation and growth. We will continue to champion these values in everything we do."

The airline has one of the highest percentages of women pilots in the world and is the only airline in India with an all-female cabin crew, the company said, adding that it has a growing number of female representation in its Engineering Teams. The company’s back-to-work model for women, Take off 2.0, which was launched in March 2023, is another step in “the direction of championing 360° empowerment and ensuring that the women at work are at par with men in every field,” it said.