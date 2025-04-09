JIIF deploys ₹60 crore in 25 startups

JIIF, an early-stage business incubator and angel network, invested over ₹60 crore in more than 20 high-growth ventures during FY 2024-25. The portfolio spans dynamic sectors such as fintech, health & wellness, logistics, mobility, and artificial intelligence. Standout investments include Plan B, Zintlr, Flo Mobility, Store My Goods, and Almonds AI—demonstrating JIIF’s focus on scalable, impact-driven startups.

Within last seven years of operations, JIIF has backed 108 startups with investments exceeding Rs 260cCrores, with 20 startups successfully raising their next rounds this year alone. The network has attracted over 750 investors across 30+ cities and 5+ countries, driving more than 108 investments through 7000+ deals.

JIIF has incubated 25 startups through three dedicated cohorts, out of which more than 30% have already raised their seed round. Additionally, 30 seed-stage startups incubated by JIIF till date have demonstrated aggressive month-on-month growth, securing next-round funding at 3x-5x higher valuations.

With presence in more than 12 sectors like logistics, fintech, GIS, social networking, and biotechnology, JIIF provides both growth capital and strategic mentorship to next-generation enterprises. “We are committed to identifying and supporting early-stage startups that are redefining industries with disruptive technologies and innovative business models. Our INR 60 Crore investment in 2024-2025 is a testament to our mission of driving India’s next wave of entrepreneurial success,” said Jeenendra Bhandari, Chairman, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

These investments are empowering startups to scale operations and enhance technological advancements. Flo Mobility is advancing autonomous vehicle technology, while Plan B and Zintlr are optimizing supply chains and customer acquisition.

Elixia is optimising cold chain operations using best-in-class AI-driven technology amalgamated with deep-seated industry expertise while Ohi is making digital chatrooms at spaces like cafes, airport lounges, and hotels for building communities of humans in the real world. Almonds AI is leading the way in AI-driven enterprise solutions, with funding fueling infrastructure expansion, technology upgrades, and go-to-market strategies.