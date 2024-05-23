            

      JioCinema Premium introduces ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’

      The teaser offers a sneak peek into India's biggest digital reality phenomenon and promises that fans would forget all the highlights from previous seasons, including the most popular fights and viral moments.

      By  Storyboard18May 23, 2024 1:43 PM
      JioCinema Premium introduces ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’
      The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT set new standards for digital entertainment in India and globally, garnering unprecedented viewership and engagement, while drawing attention across various sectors, further added the company.

      JioCinema dropped the teaser announcing Bigg Boss OTT 3, coming in June. The teaser offers a sneak peek into India's biggest digital reality phenomenon and promises that fans would forget all the highlights from previous seasons, including the most popular fights and viral moments, highlighted the company.

      The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT set new standards for digital entertainment in India and globally, garnering unprecedented viewership and engagement, while drawing attention across various sectors, further added the company.


      Tags
      First Published on May 23, 2024 1:43 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Zee-Sony merger failure: Zee seeks termination fee of $90 million

      Zee-Sony merger failure: Zee seeks termination fee of $90 million

      Brand Marketing

      OpenAI and News Corp announce multi-year partnership | BMC sets up 8-person committee to address billboards and outdoor advertising

      OpenAI and News Corp announce multi-year partnership | BMC sets up 8-person committee to address billboards and outdoor advertising

      Brand Marketing

      Oreo rolls out a chance to experience space through its Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack

      Oreo rolls out a chance to experience space through its Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack

      Brand Marketing

      Veteran adman Bobby Pawar to power creative initiatives at Network18’s branded content unit

      Veteran adman Bobby Pawar to power creative initiatives at Network18’s branded content unit

      Brand Marketing

      P&G Shiksha launches new campaign to drive awareness on learning gaps in children

      P&G Shiksha launches new campaign to drive awareness on learning gaps in children

      Brand Marketing

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Kerala court summons Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Kerala court summons Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna

      Brand Marketing

      Satya Nadella on Microsoft partnering with Khan Academy

      Satya Nadella on Microsoft partnering with Khan Academy