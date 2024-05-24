            

      JioCinema unveils ‘Get Set Gold’ in lead up to Olympics Games Paris 2024

      Hosted by Indian cricketer and broadcaster Dinesh Karthik, the conversations will give viewers a peek into the world of the champions uncovering their dedication that underpins their success.

      By  Storyboard18May 24, 2024 2:59 PM
      Across four episodes available on JioCinema, Dinesh will host current Olympics and World Javelin Throw champion Neeraj Chopra, reigning Commonwealth Games Champion Boxer Nikhat Zareen, Olympics Bronze Medal-winning Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and World No. 1 Badminton Men’s Doubles pair of Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

      With less than two months to Paris 2024, India’s exclusive broadcaster Viacom18, announced its first offering in lead up to the pinnacle of sporting glory, ‘Get Set Gold’, showcasing India’s Olympics athletes to audiences. Hosted by Indian cricketer and broadcaster Dinesh Karthik, the conversations will give viewers a peek into the world of the champions uncovering their dedication that underpins their success.

      Across each episode, Dinesh shadows these exceptional athletes, participating in their rigorous training regimens, and gaining firsthand insight into the physical and mental challenges they face on the road to the ultimate glory. From early morning workouts to late-night recovery sessions, audiences will witness the sheer determination and sacrifice invested to reach the pinnacle of Olympic glory.

      “I am honoured to have got this opportunity to meet these remarkable athletes which was a humbling and inspiring experience. It gave me a profound appreciation for the sheer determination it takes to achieve ultimate glory on the world stage,” said Dinesh Karthik. “This presentation on JioCinema will give viewers a peek into these Olympians’ dedication, discipline, relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to their dreams. Their stories are a testament to the power of perseverance and the human spirit.”

      Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the show goes beyond the surface to explore the personal stories, setbacks, and triumphs that have shaped these athletes’ journeys, from Neeraj Chopra’s relentless pursuit of perfection to Nikhat Zareen’s unwavering resilience in the boxing ring, each episode offers a compelling story of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence.

      With its unique blend of entertainment and inspiration, this groundbreaking chat show promises to captivate audiences and celebrate the indomitable spirit of the Olympic athlete.


      First Published on May 24, 2024 2:59 PM

