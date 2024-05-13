Jockey celebrates young artists with the culmination of Colour Splash campaign

Jockey, the brand known for innerwear, sleepwear, and athleisure, announced the winners of the Jockey Juniors Times NIE Colour Splash campaign, marking the final phase of the culmination conducted in six cities. The Colour Splash campaign was a nationwide talent hunt among children aged 6 to 12 years. It aimed to provide a platform for young artists to unleash their creativity along the theme of "Draw Your Own Superhero". In this final phase, winners of the contest were honored at the Jockey Juniors Store across cities. Each winner received special limited-edition customized Jockey T-shirts featuring their unique Superhero drawing.

The campaign was held over a period of four months from November 2023 to February 2024. The competition saw the participation of over 7000 children from six metro cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. 54 winners were announced from each of the 6 cities and 6 of them won limited-edition T-shirts featuring their designs. The winners were Onesimus Ozias Mondal from Bangalore, Atharv Gupta from Delhi, Adrian De Sa from Mumbai, Shayne Bhandari Remedios from Hyderabad, Sayonika Sengupta from Kolkata, and R. Prithika from Chennai.

The designs showcased a diverse range of themes and ideas, reflecting the children's imaginative interpretations of superheroes. It was indeed a proud moment for the parents to witness the joy of seeing their kid’s superhero come to life on a Jockey Juniors Tee, and they enthusiastically flaunted the T-Shirts to be part of the Jockey Juniors Superhero Brigade.

Commenting on the competition, Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer, Page Industries said, “We are delighted to witness the incredible creations showcased by young artists by partnering through the Colour Splash Contest. Jockey Juniors stands for empowering kids to express themselves freely, which is reflected in our vibrant range of innerwear and leisurewear. By providing children with the opportunity to unleash their creativity and portray themselves as superheroes in action, we aim to foster a culture of boundless imagination and creative expression.”