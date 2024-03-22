Madison World reveals new look on 36th anniversary

Madison World has turned 36, and has announced a brand refresh on the occasion.

The centre piece of the new branding is the logo - a sleek, geometric design that symbolizes precision, creativity and forward-thinking. Its clean lines and bold typography reflect the Agency’s dedication to cutting-edge ideas and transformative solutions. It's not just a logo; it's a statement - a bold declaration of the vision for the future.

Lara Balsara Vajifdar, executive director , Madison World, said, “We have always been pioneers in the realm onfinnovation nd ideation. Our brand new look and feel encapsulates our evolution and growth over the years yet retaining some of our core values.”

The new branding showcases the agencies commitment to staying at the forefront of the advertising and media industry. It is minimal, yet powerful; modern, yet timeless; sharp, yet approachable, the company said in a press release.