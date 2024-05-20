Mahindra collaborates with Santanu Hazarika and Nought One to showcase XUV 3XO inspired streetwear collection

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s SUV manufacturer, has teamed up with artists Santanu Hazarika and Abhishek Paatni of Nought One to showcase a streetwear collection that draws inspiration from the design and colours of the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The collection was introduced at the XUV 3XO ‘Tech Fashion Tour’, an Exhibit Property, held in Mumbai, showcasing Mahindra's innovative approach to connecting with new-age customers.

Design elements from the XUV 3XO, like its diamond inserts and logo, have been adapted into the apparel, linking the pieces directly to the SUV’s aesthetic. This collection is targeted to attract young consumers who appreciate both modern fashion and innovative car design, stated the company.

Pratap Bose, chief design and creative officer, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Today, we are excited to showcase a collection that brings together our passion for innovation across our authentic SUV range with the dynamic world of fashion. The new XUV 3XO is the latest expression of Mahindra’s HEARTCORE Design philosophy. Designed to stand out from the crowd, the XUV 3XO takes the premium compact SUV to new heights of Design, Technology, and Innovation. This collection not only reflects the bold and distinctive features of the XUV 3XO but also complementsthe lifestyle and values of our younger consumers. Through this collaboration with Santanu and Nought One, whose work is always at the cutting edge of design and fashion, we are reaching out to new audiences and exploring new forms of expression.”

Hazarika and Paatni said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mahindra on this unique project. This collaboration with the XUV 3XO is a perfect blend of our streetwear aesthetic with the standout design of this modern SUV. It’s an exciting challenge to translate automotive innovation into fashion, and we believe our customers will appreciate the creativity and authenticity behind each piece. This partnership reflects futuristic, functional clothing which blends with the aesthetics of the new age and a progressive future.”