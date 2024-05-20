            

      Mahindra collaborates with Santanu Hazarika and Nought One to showcase XUV 3XO inspired streetwear collection

      Design elements from the XUV 3XO, like its diamond inserts and logo, have been adapted into the apparel, linking the pieces directly to the SUV’s aesthetic.

      By  Storyboard18May 20, 2024 10:34 AM
      Mahindra collaborates with Santanu Hazarika and Nought One to showcase XUV 3XO inspired streetwear collection
      This collection is targeted to attract young consumers who appreciate both modern fashion and innovative car design, stated the company.

      Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s SUV manufacturer, has teamed up with artists Santanu Hazarika and Abhishek Paatni of Nought One to showcase a streetwear collection that draws inspiration from the design and colours of the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The collection was introduced at the XUV 3XO ‘Tech Fashion Tour’, an Exhibit Property, held in Mumbai, showcasing Mahindra's innovative approach to connecting with new-age customers.

      Design elements from the XUV 3XO, like its diamond inserts and logo, have been adapted into the apparel, linking the pieces directly to the SUV’s aesthetic. This collection is targeted to attract young consumers who appreciate both modern fashion and innovative car design, stated the company.

      Pratap Bose, chief design and creative officer, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Today, we are excited to showcase a collection that brings together our passion for innovation across our authentic SUV range with the dynamic world of fashion. The new XUV 3XO is the latest expression of Mahindra’s HEARTCORE Design philosophy. Designed to stand out from the crowd, the XUV 3XO takes the premium compact SUV to new heights of Design, Technology, and Innovation. This collection not only reflects the bold and distinctive features of the XUV 3XO but also complementsthe lifestyle and values of our younger consumers. Through this collaboration with Santanu and Nought One, whose work is always at the cutting edge of design and fashion, we are reaching out to new audiences and exploring new forms of expression.”

      Hazarika and Paatni said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mahindra on this unique project. This collaboration with the XUV 3XO is a perfect blend of our streetwear aesthetic with the standout design of this modern SUV. It’s an exciting challenge to translate automotive innovation into fashion, and we believe our customers will appreciate the creativity and authenticity behind each piece. This partnership reflects futuristic, functional clothing which blends with the aesthetics of the new age and a progressive future.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 20, 2024 10:34 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Shareholders to decide on Zee CEO Punit Goenka’s reappointment | Three jailed for violating food safety standards in Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi case

      Shareholders to decide on Zee CEO Punit Goenka’s reappointment | Three jailed for violating food safety standards in Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi case

      Brand Marketing

      Bata rolls out 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 collection

      Bata rolls out 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 collection

      Brand Marketing

      Upstox forays into insurance distribution; launches new campaign video

      Upstox forays into insurance distribution; launches new campaign video

      Brand Marketing

      Ecommerce major Flipkart launches Flipkart IRIS, an insights platform for brands

      Ecommerce major Flipkart launches Flipkart IRIS, an insights platform for brands

      Brand Marketing

      Policybazaar rolls out new ad campaign on exceptional claims assistance

      Policybazaar rolls out new ad campaign on exceptional claims assistance

      Brand Marketing

      Three jailed for violating food safety standards in Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi case

      Three jailed for violating food safety standards in Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi case

      Brand Marketing

      Online sales of innerwear grows by over 80 percent in FY24: Unicommerce

      Online sales of innerwear grows by over 80 percent in FY24: Unicommerce