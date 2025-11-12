Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer acquires 25% stake in Fang Oral for Rs 10 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired a 25% stake in Couch Commerce Pvt. Ltd, the company behind oral-care brand Fang Oral, for Rs 10 crore.
Fang Oral operates in the premium oral-care category, focusing on teeth whitening and everyday oral wellness. The transaction is expected to be completed within four weeks from the signing of definitive agreements on November 12, 2025, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The company added that India’s premium oral-care market is projected to reach $700 million by 2030, driven by rising demand for whitening and advanced-benefit products.
Couch Commerce, incorporated in 2015, reported revenues of Rs 40 lakh in FY23, which increased to Rs 70 lakh in FY24, and further rose to Rs 3.14 crore in FY25.
Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) stood at Rs 7 crore (as of September 2025; FY26 basis).
Separately, the personal care brand turned profitable in the second quarter of FY26, posting a net profit of Rs 39 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 18.5 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 538 crore in Q2 FY26, with EBITDA holding steady at Rs 48 crore.
The company said its younger brands grew over 20% YoY in Q2, maintaining traction across key categories.