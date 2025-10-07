Mattel partners with OpenAI to make toys using Sora 2 AI model

ADVERTISEMENT
Toy giant Mattel has teamed up with OpenAI to test the company’s next-generation video model, Sora 2, marking a major step toward integrating artificial intelligence into the creative process of toy design, Reuters reported.
The collaboration was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the company’s Developer Day conference on Monday.
Altman revealed that Mattel is using Sora 2’s application programming interface (API) to accelerate product ideation and development. “Mattel has been a great partner working with us to test Sora 2 in the API and see what they can do to bring product ideas to life more quickly,” Altman said. “One of their designers can now start with a sketch and then turn these early concepts into something that you can see and share and react to.”
For Mattel, the partnership represents a significant leap in leveraging generative AI to enhance creativity and reduce design timelines. The company, known for iconic brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, has been exploring advanced technologies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving toy industry.
For OpenAI, the Mattel collaboration underscores the growing adoption of its AI tools beyond traditional tech sectors, highlighting how creative industries are using generative models to visualize, prototype and refine ideas in real time.
The announcement is part of a series of moves by OpenAI as it expands its ecosystem of partners. Altman’s ambitions for AI innovation continue to reshape industries, though they also raise questions among investors about the sustainability of the AI investment boom.