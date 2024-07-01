            

      Meme Page Ghantaa launches a new meme campaign for Shaadi.com

      For Shaadi.com, Ghantaa has been leveraging the power of memes on social media, creating content that can be more relatable to a diverse set of audiences, be more relevant to current affairs and trends, and be funny and hilarious at the same time.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2024 11:37 AM
      One of its posts that has garnered attention and views on Instagram is where a boy has messaged a girl’s father, proposing marriage to his daughter, but the father replies that he’ll talk with him after the “Match.” Ghantaa gave the tagline, “Rishtey toh aate jaate rehte hai.. match waapis nahi aata,” implying about the semi-finals that India won on June 27th against England.

      Meme and news page on Instagram named Ghantaa launched a new meme campaign for matrimony and matchmaking app Shaadi.com.

      Highlighting more about the meme campaign, the team at Ghantaa explained that in today’s diverse and ever-changing marketing niche, it is necessary to walk hand-in-hand with the changing trends and demands. Since memes are content pieces with the highest probability of reaching the maximum number of people worldwide, according to them, it is currently considered one of the most brilliant marketing moves.

      First Published on Jul 1, 2024 11:36 AM

