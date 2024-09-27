Mondelēz International partners with Accenture and Publicis Groupe to advance AI-powered marketing capabilities

Mondelēz International announced the launch of a new platform designed to improve its global marketing capabilities, while optimizing consumer experiences through expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI).

Working in collaboration with Accenture and Publicis Groupe, the company’s new platform will enable faster, more efficient creation of personalized text, images and videos—helping the company’s brands stay a step ahead of rapidly changing consumer tastes and interests.

“Harnessing the power of gen AI will empower our people to play a proactive role in how our brands show up in the market,” said Jon Halvorson, senior vice president, global consumer experiences and digital commerce at Mondelēz. “This drives real value for the business through creating, personalizing and distributing on-trend creative not only at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity.”

Building on its long partnership with Mondelēz, Accenture established a digital core enabling the company to collect and process real-time data—using gen AI to create new, contextualized insights—that can be easily accessed, shared and used by decision makers across the company. Going forward, Accenture will help scale and activate this platform through employee training and adoption strategies.

“As curators of some of the world’s most iconic brands, Mondelēz marketers will be able to tap into the power of data, AI and gen AI to drive innovation, gather audience and market insights, improve behind-the-scenes processes, turbocharge measurement, conduct near-real-time testing and facilitate higher degrees of personalization at every consumer touchpoint,” said Venky Rao, Americas & AI lead and global client account lead for Mondelēz at Accenture.

Publicis Groupe will be responsible for leading execution and building the gen AI foundation that will power creative assets. Both organizations will work closely with Mondelēz marketing teams to realize the vision of redefining consumer goods marketing.

“Publicis is proud to be a transformation partner in this journey, as part of our broader Power of One solution for Mondelēz and shares this same holistic approach—bringing the best capabilities together to deliver a truly game-changing solution, underpinned by best-in-class data and technology,” said Scott Hagedorn, global chief solutions architect at Publicis Groupe.