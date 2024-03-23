Mukesh Ambani honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has been conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by Voice & Data. The award ceremony, held in New Delhi, also saw Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm, being honored with the Pathbreaker of the Year Award for 2023.

This joint recognition highlights Oommen’s role in spearheading the rapid deployment of 5G networks, marking a significant milestone in India’s technological advancement. Comparing Ambani with all-powerful GPU Mathew Oommen said “We are honored by Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Voice and Data. His impactful leadership, spanning telecom, retail, media, and sports, has pushed the boundaries of inclusion and affordability for all. This ethos is embedded in everything Reliance stands for. In today’s transformative age of technology, India’s role in the digital world will be revolutionary. As an industry and nation, our contributions will be unparalleled, driving towards a more equitable and sustainable future for all Indians.”