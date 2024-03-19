comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      MyGlamm comes onboard as official beauty partner for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miya'

      The Good Glamm Group's creator and media divisions - Good Creator Co. and Good Media Co., will collaborate with Pooja Entertainment to curate promotional content and immersive experiences for fans leading up to the movie's release.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 1:37 PM
      MyGlamm comes onboard as official beauty partner for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miya'
      Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and more. (Image by Zee Company via YouTube

      The Good Glamm Group has announced a 3 year strategic partnership with Bollywood’s production house Pooja Entertainment; commencing the association with MyGlamm, coming on board as the official beauty partner for the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan',

      Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and more.

      Jackky Bhagnani, Director, Pooja Entertainment shared, "Collaborating with the Good Glamm Group and integrating MyGlamm as the exclusive beauty partner for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an exciting opportunity for Pooja Entertainment, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences while staying at the forefront of industry trends that not only captivates audiences with its storytelling but also sets new standards in on-screen beauty and glamour."

      Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, "Our partnership with Pooja Entertainment represents a strategic blend of storytelling and beauty innovation. MyGlamm coming on board as the official beauty partner for the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ seamlessly aligns with our philosophy #GlammUpLikeAStar with ease. MyGlamm’s line of innovative vibrant makeup helps create beautiful looks inspired by the best of Bollywood."

      As the exclusive beauty partner, MyGlamm will bring its products to enhance the on-screen beauty of the film's cast. Additionally, The Good Glamm Group's creator and media divisions - Good Creator Co. and Good Media Co., will collaborate with Pooja Entertainment to curate promotional content and immersive experiences for fans leading up to the movie's release.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 1:37 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      It is Day 1 in streaming in India: Prime Video's Mike Hopkins

      It is Day 1 in streaming in India: Prime Video's Mike Hopkins

      Brand Marketing

      Major League Cricket's Seattle Orcas partner with Sportz Interactive official digital agency

      Major League Cricket's Seattle Orcas partner with Sportz Interactive official digital agency

      Brand Marketing

      AJIO collaborates with Snap Inc to elevate Big Bold Sale

      AJIO collaborates with Snap Inc to elevate Big Bold Sale

      Brand Marketing

      How YouTube is enabling creators to disclose altered or synthetic content

      How YouTube is enabling creators to disclose altered or synthetic content

      Brand Marketing

      Noise, Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard get together to launch a new way to pay

      Noise, Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard get together to launch a new way to pay

      Brand Marketing

      Karnataka Milk Federation eyes cricket sponsorship at T20 World Cup, floats tender

      Karnataka Milk Federation eyes cricket sponsorship at T20 World Cup, floats tender

      Quantum Brief

      Yes Bank partners with Indian Olympic Association as official banking partner

      Yes Bank partners with Indian Olympic Association as official banking partner