MyGlamm comes onboard as official beauty partner for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miya'

The Good Glamm Group has announced a 3 year strategic partnership with Bollywood’s production house Pooja Entertainment; commencing the association with MyGlamm, coming on board as the official beauty partner for the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan',

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and more.

Jackky Bhagnani, Director, Pooja Entertainment shared, "Collaborating with the Good Glamm Group and integrating MyGlamm as the exclusive beauty partner for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an exciting opportunity for Pooja Entertainment, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences while staying at the forefront of industry trends that not only captivates audiences with its storytelling but also sets new standards in on-screen beauty and glamour."

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, "Our partnership with Pooja Entertainment represents a strategic blend of storytelling and beauty innovation. MyGlamm coming on board as the official beauty partner for the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ seamlessly aligns with our philosophy #GlammUpLikeAStar with ease. MyGlamm’s line of innovative vibrant makeup helps create beautiful looks inspired by the best of Bollywood."