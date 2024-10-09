News18 Green Ribbon Champions 2024 Celebrates India's Environmental Visionaries

News18 proudly concluded the third edition of Green Ribbon Champions 2024 on September 25, honouring individuals and organizations dedicated to sustainability and a greener future for India. Launched in 2023, this flagship initiative recognizes remarkable contributions to environmental protection and sustainable growth across sectors, bringing together leaders and advocates to celebrate significant strides in creating a sustainable world.

This year’s event highlighted critical discussions on India's environmental strategy, showcasing its role as a climate leader in the global South through contributions from experts like Akhilesh Singh (NTPC), Hisham Mundol (Environmental Defense Fund), and Saurabh Kumar (Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet). The transition to renewable energy was emphasized by speakers such as Saurabh Rastogi (REC Limited) and John Mathai (Damodar Valley Corporation), who outlined key technological innovations and financial strategies.

Additionally, discussions on ambitious climate goals featured insights from Ajay Shankar (TERI) and Srestha Banerjee (iFOREST) on the necessary policy frameworks for reducing emissions intensity and promoting cleaner energy adoption. A special session with Gul Panag brought an engaging perspective on the importance of environmental activism and individual responsibility in the journey toward sustainability, underscoring how personal choices can drive collective change.

The event also celebrated outstanding achievements in sustainability, with Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd being recognized for the Green Eco-friendly Initiative, NTPC (Bongaigaon) as the Sustainability Champion of North-East India, and REC Limited honoured for Excellence in Green Financing. Other accolades included Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for Champion of Sustainable Development, GAIL for Excellence in Decarbonisation, and Vedanta Ltd (Sterlite Copper) for the Green Efficient Transportation Initiative.

Shri Rakesh Singh, Minister of Public Works Department, Government of MP received recognition for Outstanding Environmental Commitment, Punjab National Bank for the Green Banking Initiative, PS Group as Sustainability Champion for Green Living, Senco Gold & Diamonds for Green Jeweller & Excellence in Sustainable Fashion, and Damodar Valley Corporation for its Green Initiative Towards CSR & Environment Conservation.

Network18's leadership also shared their thoughts on the event’s significance. “At Network18, we believe sustainability is the cornerstone of future growth. Since 2023, the Green Ribbon Champions initiative is a testament to our commitment to recognizing those who are making meaningful strides in protecting our environment and inspiring others to follow their lead,” said Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer - Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks, TV18.

“We are immensely proud to host such a platform where India’s environmental visionaries can be honoured for their outstanding efforts in creating a sustainable future. Their collective efforts in driving sustainability are shaping a greener, more resilient India,” added Puneet Singhvi, Chief Executive Officer-Network18 (Digital) & President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Limited.