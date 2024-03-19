Noise, Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard get together to launch a new way to pay

Airtel Payments Bank collaborated with Noise, India's leading smartwatch brand, and Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments space, to unveil A New Way to Pay. The entities have come together to launch the Bank’s Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch aimed at revolutionizing contactless payments, to redefine and make contactless payments accessible to a larger consumer base. The initiative will empower users to unlock the full potential of smart wearables and democratize convenient financial solutions, enabling users to stay ahead of the curve and enjoy the benefits of the future of payments.

These smart watches, developed by Noise and enabled by Airtel Payments Bank will boost Tap and Pay capabilities, and enhance the experience for users by bringing the convenience of contactless payments through the smart wearables. The smart watch will empower Airtel Payments Bank’s customers to do more with their wearable, making it a one-stop solution for their daily lifestyle needs.

Customers who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank can purchase this smart watch from the Airtel Thanks App. Customers who are new to the bank can order the smart watch immediately by opening a bank account digitally on Airtel Thanks App. They can then activate the watch by linking it to their savings bank account via the Thanks App in just one minute. Once linked, users can immediately commence making payments by simply tapping the watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines with the Tap and Pay facility. A customer would be able to make payments between INR 1 to INR 25,000 per day using the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch.

The smart watch has been conceptualized and meticulously crafted by Noise, India’s leading smartwatch brand, celebrated for offering a perfect synergy between state-of-the-art technology and functionalities that enhance a convenient lifestyle. Equipped with an array of health and productivity features and industry-forward innovation, the smart watch is designed with an appealing 1.85-inch square dial to enhance the user experience further by enabling contactless payments directly from the wearable.

The smart watch’s NFC chip supported by the Mastercard network will further empower people to do more with their wearable, making the smart watch a one-stop solution for all their lifestyle needs. The NFC chip-enabled smart watches are designed to support contactless payments at retail outlets, POS terminals, and various other touchpoints, making financial transactions more inclusive and convenient for all.

Speaking on the launch, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank said, “Urban digital customers now have a seamless solution for on-the-go digital payments through our partnership with Noise and Mastercard. The Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch revolutionizes how customers engage in contactless payments, offering unparalleled convenience. With this innovation, customers can effortlessly make transactions without the hassle of carrying extra cards or using their phones for small payments. Our collaboration with Noise reflects our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of urban digital consumers. By integrating contactless payment capabilities into wearable technology, we empower customers with greater freedom and flexibility in their daily transactions. This smart watch is the first wearable device that the bank has launched. The Bank will be coming up with more options and innovative payment solutions to enhance the digital banking experience, ensuring convenience and security for our valued customers."

Speaking on the partnership and the innovation in the Smart Watch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise said, “At Noise, innovation is our driving force, guiding us to constantly meet evolving consumer needs. We are thrilled to partner with Airtel Payments Bank. It marks a significant stride in redefining the smart wearable experience, exemplifying our potential to disrupt and bring forth yet another industry-forward innovation: Tap and Pay functionality in smart watches. Through the Tap and Pay functionality powered by NFC chips on the Mastercard network, we aim to simplify the payment process and enhance convenience by unlocking a new way for users to interact with their devices. From conceptualization to bringing the idea to life, the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch, born from this partnership, reflects on our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that ensures that every interaction with our product upgrades and enriches their lives."

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said, “Today’s aspirational consumers are always on the lookout for unique multifaceted solutions that are quick, easy, efficient, and convenient. Contactless technology is a digital catalyst for a new set of consumer experiences. Mastercard has been partnering with the world’s leading global brands in the wearable segment to bring contactless payments to life. The company is delighted to collaborate with Airtel Payments Bank and Noise to jointly power the launch of this innovative smart watch, which will act as a comprehensive lifestyle solution. Backed by Mastercard’s promise of safe and secure transactions, it will provide users with an enhanced and secure payment experience.”