Ola enters EV motorcycle segment with launch of Roadster X series

Ola Electric has announced its entry into the EV motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series. As per the company, the all-new Roadster X series is built on the company’s scalable motorcycle platform, and is being introduced starting at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers a range of 501 km/charge.

The Roadster X comes in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants and are priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999 and Rs 94,999, respectively. The Roadster series comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/50,000 km. The deliveries for the Roadster series to commence from mid March onwards.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric, said, “Motorcycles are at the heart of India’s mobility landscape. With our electric motorcycles, we’re driving the EV revolution deeper into the core of Indian mobility. After transforming the scooter market and making EVs mainstream, our futuristic Roadster series of motorcycles is here to accelerate the EV adoption further and make electric the first choice for every rider in India. The Roadster series will transform urban and rural mobility alike and take us closer to #EndICEAge, bringing in unmatched range, performance, reliability, efficiency, and technology. There can’t be a better time to join the revolution.”

The Roadster series offers a compact design and a modular platform that delivers improved performance, efficiency and reliability in all riding conditions. The entire portfolio comes with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety. The powertrain of the Roadster series also features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing superior acceleration, and improved range while lowering costs. With the Roadster series the company is also introducing flat cables in the motorcycles—an industry-first innovation. These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability.

The company recently introduced its Gen 3 portfolio, launched the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh and 4kWh priced at Rs 1,69,999, and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. The S1 X range is priced at Rs 79,999 for 2kWh, Rs 89,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 99,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,07,999.

Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company announced to continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to Rs 35,000, with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at Rs 1,14,999, Rs 69,999, Rs 79,999, and Rs 89,999, respectively.